Highlights Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's unique scoring style blends old school mid-range touch with modern driving skills, making him a standout in the NBA.

Despite not being a three-point volume shooter, Gilgeous-Alexander's driving game and mid-range prowess have been key to the Thunder's success.

With his crafty driving ability and playmaking skills, Gilgeous-Alexander poses a significant challenge for defenders and opens up scoring opportunities for his team.

He didn't ultimately win the NBA MVP this time around, but that takes nothing away from the season Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has had. Gilgeous-Alexander led the Oklahoma City Thunder to the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, and by the looks of it, that Oklahoma City squad appears to be just getting started.

The Thunder have a very promising young group with players such as Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, among others, and should only get better and better in coming years, it seems. Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault deserves his share of love for the resurrection of that Oklahoma City club as well, too.

Make no mistake, though, Oklahoma City's superstar is one of the primary reasons for that team taking a big step this season, and he's had a stellar run thus far in the NBA Playoffs. Gilgeous-Alexander has been getting it done for the Thunder, and how he's gone about continually posting his production has often been rare, particularly in today's NBA.

Gilgeous-Alexander Has Unique Scoring Blend

Oklahoma City guard is making it look easy in his own way

Gilgeous-Alexander had an incredible regular season for Oklahoma City, en route to him having 30.1 points, 6.2 assists and 5.5 rebounds per contest. He was the key cog for a Thunder group that won 57 games, and thus far in the postseason, he's had 29.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.0 assists per contest, through 10 games.

In the first round, the Thunder swept the New Orleans Pelicans , albeit without Zion Williamson in action. Still, it was a quality showing by Oklahoma City, as they handled business. Following that series, the Thunder have faced a high-powered Dallas Mavericks squad, and the series is notched up 2-2 with Game 5 on Wednesday night in Oklahoma City. It's been a great series with tons of star power featuring Gilgeous-Alexander, fellow MVP finalist Luka Dončić, and Kyrie Irving, among others.

Generally, though, what has had to have resonated with many when watching these NBA Playoffs has been how, while he's not among the biggest or strongest, or necessarily has the deepest range, Gilgeous-Alexander keeps getting his numbers. And he's demonstrated how his scoring skill set seems to consist of a blend of older and newer NBA.

Pertaining to the old school element, Gilgeous-Alexander's feathery mid-range touch and deeper paint expertise have been on display throughout the regular season, and in the playoffs.

He shot 46.1 percent on shots 15-19 feet out during the regular season on 167 attempts, and hit 55.2 percent of his 326 attempts from 10-14 feet out, both per NBA.com's shooting data. In the playoffs, he's shot 50.0 percent and 53.1 percent from those areas on 28 and 49 attempts from those ranges to this point.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Every single made field-goal (14-for-27) in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 34-point performance in Game 4 came in the mid-range area.

Despite so many of the NBA's scoring assassins having three-point shooting as a crucial component of their scoring efforts at high volume, Gilgeous-Alexander doesn't typically put up a ton of threes. His volume of deep attempts during the regular season was 3.6 per contest, and in the playoffs, that average has been just about that regular season clip at 3.5 per game.

In the mid-range and deep paint, Gilgeous-Alexander's combination of pull-ups, step and snatch backs and crossovers enable him to get separation, and at times off the catch, his utilization of jabs and ball fakes allow him to simply rise up and shoot as counters. He gets to his spots in these areas, leading to in-rhythm jumpers or smooth runners or floaters.

From there, regarding how Gilgeous-Alexander incorporates the newer school NBA, he's one of the game's high volume drivers. Despite him not being necessarily an above the rim finisher, he consistently keeps defenders off balance, and he's especially adept at leveraging his driving and mid-range game to draw fouls off of that.

Below are some of his driving splits from both the regular season and then playoffs, per Second Spectrum's tracking data.

SGA Drives/Finishing in 2023-24 Category Reg. Season Playoffs Drives/Game 23.3 23.9 PTS/Game On Drives 16.5 14.8 FTA/Game From Drives 4.4 4.3 FG% On Drives 57.3% 47.8%

Gilgeous-Alexander's driving points are down some in the postseason from his regular season splits, but more physicality seemingly allowed for defenses this time of year, one shouldn't give him a ton of flack for that.

Regardless, it's clear that Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the game's craftiest drivers in the modern NBA, and that meshes well with his pull-up and off-the-dribble game in the mid-range area and deep paint.

Even with Gilgeous-Alexander not being necessarily the quickest or most explosive player on the floor, his subtle use of hesitation, deceleration moves and his touch on below the rim finishes all make him so difficult to guard as a driver. Plus, with his constant driving threat and his well-versed scoring prowess, that often leads to free throws for him, of which he's an 85 percent shooter over his six seasons. He has shot 82.4 percent on 8.5 foul shots per game in this year's playoffs, for what it's worth.

In addition to his unique blend of older and newer school scoring, Gilgeous-Alexander has typically made quality decisions as a playmaker for OKC, too, and around him, the Thunder has gotten up their share of threes still, which helps round out their attack. That makes handling Gilgeous-Alexander all the more difficult defensively, as his driving scoring and playmaking off of that opens up clean kickouts and some interior looks, both of which are crucial in the modern game.

All things considered, though it's a throwback for Gilgeous-Alexander to get a bunch of his production from the mid-range game, he's so effective at hitting those looks, and his driving skill set off of that ensures his team can continually benefit from it, too.