Manchester United could be in the market for another midfielder this summer, and journalist Dean Jones has explained to GIVEMESPORT why he’d be surprised to see Khephren Thuram targeted.

Erik ten Hag will need a deeper squad as he prepares for Champions League football coming back to Old Trafford.

Manchester United transfer news – Latest

Mason Mount, Andre Onana, and Rasmus Hojlund were the first three players to arrive through the door at United this summer.

Ten Hag has strengthened in attack, in goal, and in midfield, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see another player arrive in the middle of the park.

United lined up with Bruno Fernandes, Mount, and Casemiro against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the opening game of the Premier League season.

Although the defensive solidity of Casemiro is clear for everyone to see, ten Hag might be hoping for a little more alongside the Brazilian.

Mount is an impressive footballer in his own right, but he isn’t known for his defensive ability, and that could be an area for United to try and improve before the window slams shut in September.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently claimed that United scouts were in attendance of OGC Nice’s game against Lille to watch Jean-Clair Todibo earlier in the month, but reports in France have suggested that they may have also been taking a look at Thuram.

Now, journalist Jones has provided an update on their potential pursuit of the French midfielder.

What has Jones said about Man Utd and Thuram?

Jones has suggested that he’d be surprised if United were to pursue a move for Thuram during the summer transfer window.

The journalist adds, however, that he completely understands why Thuram may have caught the eye of the Red Devils scouting department.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “I don’t think Thuram is the exact type of player I’d expect United to go for, but if you’re at a game already, it’s not like you’re going to be blind to the other players on the pitch beyond the one that you’re specifically scouting there.

“Especially if you know that there is a player of the type of quality of Thuram and there’s transfer availability around it in the area of the pitch you are looking at options.

“I completely understand why you might have cast an eye over him, but I will still be quite surprised if that one was to gather pace.” Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, Completed Transfer, And All The Gossip This Window

What’s next for Man Utd?

Journalist Jones has previously told GIVEMESPORT that United are ‘hot’ on signing Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat this summer.

The Moroccan is said to be confident that he’s on the verge of something special happening in his career.

As mentioned, signing a midfielder could be a priority for ten Hag before the window closes, but they could also be in the market for a defender.

Transfer guru Romano has revealed to GIVEMESPORT that there’s a chance that Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard signs on the dotted line at Old Trafford, as the player wants the move.

The French international is capable of playing at right-back as well as in the middle of defence, so he could be a useful, versatile option for the Manchester club.