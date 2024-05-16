Highlights Amazon Prime Video is the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football for the third straight season, although not all Thursday night games will air on the Amazon streaming service.

The Prime Video TNF schedule will kick off in Week 2 with an AFC East showdown between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins.

The NFL can flex Thursday Night Football games in Weeks 13-17 but can only do so twice and must give at least 28 days notice.

For the third consecutive NFL season, Prime Video will serve as the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football, although it should be noted that not every game played on a Thursday night in 2024 will air on the Amazon streaming service.

The season-opening AFC Championship Game rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, September 5, will air on NBC as part of the 2024 Sunday Night Football schedule, as will the Thanksgiving night matchup on November 28 between the Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins.

The official TNF schedule for the 2024 campaign kicks off in Week 2, when Josh Allen and the new-look Buffalo Bills travel to South Beach for an early AFC East showdown with Tua Tagovailoa and the aforementioned Miami Dolphins on September 12.

This past season, the Dolphins were in prime (pun intended) position to win the division for the first time since 2008, holding a three-game lead over Buffalo with just five weeks to play. The Bills, of course, didn't allow that to happen, winning their final five games, including the season finale against Miami, to take the AFC East for the fourth consecutive year.

In seven starts against the Bills, Tagovailia has gone 1-6 and has thrown more interceptions (seven) than touchdowns (six) against them. Of any team he's faced at least twice, Buffalo is the only one against which he's thrown more picks than TDs.

But Buffalo vs. Miami obviously isn't the only intriguing matchup on the Thursday docket this season. Let's have a look at the rest.

The TNF schedule features several high-profile matchups in 2024

Thursday Night Football coverage on Prime Video begins at 7:00 p.m. Eastern with TNF Tonight, which features host Charissa Thompson and former NFL players Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman, and Andrew Whitworth. This same team also handles post-game coverage.

The show leads right into kickoff, which typically occurs between 8:15 and 8:20 p.m. Eastern. Broadcasting duties in the booth are handled by the duo of Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit, while Kaylee Hartung handles duties on the sidelines. Terry McAulay also chimes in as the team's rules analyst when necessary.

Before we get into the schedule, it should be noted that there is no TNF game in Week 18, as all 32 teams finish out the regular season on the weekend. It should also be noted that the NFL can flex Thursday night games in Weeks 13-17. However, the league can only do so twice within that five-week stretch and must make the change no later than 28 days before the game is set to take place.

With all that out of the way, here's a look at the complete 2024 Thursday Night Football schedule on Prime Video, the first five games of which are divisional rivalries. And let's not forget about the Black Friday game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders.

2024 Thursday Night Football Schedule Week Date Matchup 2 9/12/24 Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins 3 9/19/24 New England Patriots @ New York Jets 4 9/26/24 Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants 5 10/3/24 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Atlanta Falcons 6 10/10/24 San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks 7 10/17/24 Denver Broncos @ New Orleans Saints 8 10/24/24 Minnesota Vikings @ Los Angeles Rams 9 10/31/24 Houston Texans @ New York Jets 10 11/7/24 Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens 11 11/14/24 Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles 12 11/21/24 Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cleveland Browns 13 11/29/24 (Fri) Kansas City Chiefs @ Las Vegas Raiders 14 12/5/24 Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions 15 12/12/24 Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers 16 12/19/24 Cleveland Browns @ Cincinnati Bengals 17 12/26/24 Seattle Seahawks @ Chicago Bears