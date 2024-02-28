Highlights Newcastle United are considering appointing former Roma director Tiago Pinto.

Magpies are searching for a new sporting director, with Dan Ashworth set to leave the club.

Potential candidates include Pinto, Phil Giles, Richard Hughes and Paul Mitchell.

Newcastle United could look to appoint former Roma director Tiago Pinto as a replacement for Dan Ashworth, but journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that the Magpies have previously put a heavy emphasis on Premier League experience too.

There is set to be plenty of upheaval behind the scenes at St James' Park, and the North East outfit will now be in the market for a new sporting director, with Ashworth heading through the exit door. Although it's a bit of a blow to see the former Brighton & Hove Albion chief departing, the Magpies have struggled this season, so some alterations in the background might be necessary to get their campaign back on track.

Newcastle will be desperate to solve their sporting director situation as soon as possible, with the summer transfer window coming later in the year. Although there is plenty of time until the market opens, Eddie Howe and his recruitment team will be hoping to prepare early.

Tiago Pinto linked with Newcastle move

Newcastle announced earlier in February that sporting director Ashworth had been placed on gardening leave after expressing his desire to leave the club. Manchester United are in negotiations with the North East club regarding a compensation fee, with Newcastle currently demanding a package of around £20m to allow Ashworth to depart. If a compensation fee isn't agreed, the 52-year-old will be unable to work for the Red Devils until 2026.

It's understood that one option Newcastle are eyeing is former Roma director Pinto, alongside Brentford's Phil Giles and free-agent Paul Mitchell, who has also been linked with a move to Old Trafford. Pinto has previously spent time with Portuguese side Benfica before moving to Roma, but he left the Italian club in early February. The 39-year-old helped Jose Mourinho build a squad that won the Europa Conference League in 2022.

Journalist Dean Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle will be open-minded in the search for a new director and would be willing to look abroad to find the right man. The respected reporter hints that a new appointment could have an impact on the future of manager Howe, who hasn't been able to drag his side to the heights many would have expected this season.

It could be a busy summer transfer window for Newcastle after a disappointing campaign. The Magpies are struggling in the Premier League and currently find themselves in tenth position, despite finishing in the top four in the previous season. Injuries have undoubtedly hampered their progress, but there are still areas of the pitch that could do with strengthening, especially if they want to establish themselves as a side that will regularly compete in the Champions League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Newcastle have lost 11 games in the Premier League this season, which is six more than they managed in the whole of the previous campaign.

Ben Jacobs - Newcastle could look at Pinto

Journalist Jacobs has confirmed that Newcastle could turn to Pinto in their pursuit of a new sporting director, with the 39-year-old departing Roma this month. The respected reporter adds that Mitchell is another option as a free agent, but Manchester United have also considered him. The Magpies might contemplate hiring a candidate with Premier League experience as there was heavy emphasis on doing so when appointing Ashworth. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"There's a few names that Newcastle may look to. One could be Tiago Pinto, who's outgoing at Roma. Paul Mitchell is a free agent as well. Manchester United have considered him in the past and he would like a Premier League job ideally. I think that what we saw from Newcastle when they employed Ashworth is that they put a heavy emphasis on Premier League experience too."

Newcastle could eye Bournemouth chief

Another option for the Magpies could be current Bournemouth technical director Richard Hughes, who has previously worked with Howe when the Newcastle manager was plying his trade at the Vitality Stadium. As we've seen with Ashworth, it's not always easy to poach a director from another club, so appointing a free agent could mean Newcastle swiftly solve the situation.

Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that in Hughes, Howe would have a bit of an ally and the Magpies boss might consider him the perfect candidate. However, Hughes has reportedly had some 'pretty good' offers in the past and has remained with the Cherries, so it could be difficult to prise him away from the South Coast club.

All statistics courtesy of FBref