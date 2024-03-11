Highlights Tiago Pinto is open to speaking with Newcastle about a potential sporting director role at St James' Park.

Pinto is familiar with Newcastle's history and would find it difficult to turn down an approach from the Magpies.

The former Roma director is available after leaving the Serie A outfit earlier this year.

Newcastle United are in the market to replace Dan Ashworth at St James' Park, and reported target Tiago Pinto has revealed that he would be interested in speaking to the North East club.

The Magpies confirmed earlier in the year that Ashworth had been placed on gardening leave after expressing his desire to leave, forcing Newcastle into searching for a new sporting director. Pinto is one of the names who has been linked with a move to the club, and he's now discussed the prospect of being appointed at St James' Park.

Tiago Pinto 'Interested' in Speaking to Newcastle

Former Roma Chief Wouldn't Say No to the Magpies

Pinto left Roma at the beginning of 2024, and he's now spoken to i News about his potential next steps. The 39-year-old has discussed Newcastle's reported interest in hiring him to replace Ashworth, and he's revealed that he would be keen to speak to the Magpies...

“If a big club like Newcastle asks to speak to you, of course you’re interested. I know the club’s story very well because Sir Bobby Robson was a big personality in Portugal and we associated him with Newcastle. I followed the club because of that passion."

Pinto has certainly left the door open for an approach from the North East club, who will be working around the clock to find a new sporting director. With the transfer window approaching later this year, Newcastle will want someone in place as soon as possible in order to prepare for the upcoming market. Pinto later revealed in his interview that he wouldn't say no to the potential project on offer from the Premier League club...

“I don’t know if the interest is true or not but who would say no to a project like that?”

Jose Mourinho has previously been linked with a move to St James' Park, and Pinto has worked closely with the Portuguese manager during his time at Roma, so it will be interesting to see if they link up once again on Tyneside.

Newcastle Eyeing Tiago Pinto

Paul Mitchell and Phil Giles Also Shortlisted

A report from TEAMtalk has suggested that Pinto is one of the names that Newcastle are considering as a replacement for Ashworth. Paul Mitchell and Brentford's Phil Giles are also on their shortlist, and it's set to be an extensive search to find the right man to enter the sporting director role at St James' Park.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Ben Jacobs has also named Pinto as a potential candidate, but the North East outfit might favour someone with Premier League experience, which the former Roma chief doesn't have. Pinto spent time at Portuguese club Benfica before his move to Serie A, and his now currently a free-agent.