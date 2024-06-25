Highlights Ticket prices for Floyd Mayweather's upcoming clash with John Gotti III have left boxing fans stunned.

Ticket prices for Floyd Mayweather's upcoming clash with John Gotti III have left boxing fans stunned. The pair are scheduled to go head-to-head on the 24th of August in Mexico.

The first bout between the two - which took place last year - was stopped due to excessive trash-talking and not following the referee's instructions, which then led to a mass brawl between the two fighters' teams.

Following the stoppage of the fight by the referee, Gotti III continued to press forward to Mayweather and whilst 'Money' backed up on the ropes, Gotti III unleashed some shots at him despite the fight being called off - which then led to a huge altercation both in and outside the ring.

Earlier this month, Mayweather announced his showdown with the MMA fighter and grandson of famous mob boss John Gotti. Given Mayweather's Instagram post, it seems this fight will be built on "unfinished business."

"#UnfinishedBusiness August 24th Mayweather Vs. Gotti 3 Rematch In Mexico City. This is something you don't want to miss!!! @musicvibemx,'' the caption read.

While fans will be eager to see the rematch between the two stars, many will be put off by the ludicrous ticket prices for the blockbuster bout.

Fans Have Been Priced Out of Watching the Bout

The most expensive ticket will cost $128,076

Mayweather, who won world titles in five different weight classes, is seen as one of the greatest boxers of all time. Therefore, whoever he fights, 'Money' is always going to attract a lot of interest.

According to Mexico’s official seller ‘Super Tickets,’ the highest cost of a ticket for Mayweather's bout with Gotti III will cost fans a whopping $128,076.

$128,076 just to sit at ringside is quite simply jaw-dropping. However, it only gets worse. Boxing fans will have to fork out considering earnings just to sit in the nosebleeds of the arena.

According to @ailoviutl, a Mexican ticket pricing information service, tickets with charges are listed as follows.

Ticket prices for Floyd Mayweather vs John Gotti III IMPERIAL RINGSIDE $128,076 RINGSIDE VIP $89,524 RINGSIDE GENERAL $51,094 VIP COURT $40,724 COURT $21,692 RETRACTABLE VIP $18,032 PLATINUM SUPER BOX $16,568 SUPER PLATINUM BOX VL $16,568 RETRACTABLE $15,348 VIP PLATE $14,006 BARCEL FIRE AREA $14,006 PEPSI ZONE $14,006 FREE MARKET ZONE $14,006 MARRIOTT AREA $14,006 TOYOTA ZONE $14,006 PALCO RON BOTRAN VL $12,786 SUPER PALCO RON BOTRAN $12,786 HEAD PLATE $11,566 AZTECA BANK $11,566 MINISO ZONE $11,566 LUCKY AREA $11,566 MCCORMICK $10,224 ROSHFRANS $10,224 CORNER PLATE $10,224 DIFFERENT CAPACITIES $9,126 VIP BARRIER $9,126 BARRIER $7,174 1 ARMCHAIR $4,612 2 ARMCHAIR $4,368 3 ARMCHAIR $4,124 PREFERRED $3,377 PREFERRED VL $3,377 GRAY $3,000 GRAY VL $3,000 COFFEE $2,624 COFFEE VL $2,624

Pre-sale tickets for the event are currently being sold, while more tickets are expected to head on general sale on the 1st of July.

Floyd Mayweather Back in the Ring for the First Time in Over a Year

'Money' has enjoyed a glittering career in the sport of boxing

Mayweather retired in 2017 with a professional record of 50-0. His last win came against UFC star Conor McGregor - with 'Money' going on to win via 10th-round TKO.

Since then, the American has regularly competed in many exhibition bouts in a bid to stay active. Even at the age of 47, Mayweather is eager to step foot in the ring once again and entertain his hardcore fans.

Super Tickets hyped up 'Money's' clash with Gotti III via social media by posting: "On August 24 at Arena CDMX, we will witness a historic showdown!

“Floyd Mayweather Jr., the undefeated ringmaster, arrives in Mexico to face John Gotti III, a fierce competitor with a wrestling legacy. This event will not only be a battle of honor but also a rematch and boxing’s ultimate celebration with five additional bouts, including world championship bouts."

Despite not being that well known outside his exhibition boxing bout against Mayweather, Gotti III has had some success in MMA and comes from the family of one of the most famous mob bosses in American history.

Gotti III has a professional MMA record of 5-1, with four of his five professional wins coming via stoppage. The New York native hasn't fought in MMA in almost four years and his last fight was a unanimous decision loss.