Highlights Noche UFC/UFC 306 is to take place in the cutting-edge Las Vegas Sphere, offering a revolutionary viewing experience for fans.

Dana White has confirmed plans for standing tickets at the 20,000-seat arena for the event featuring top UFC fights.

Pre-sale ticket prices are steep, ranging from $2,157 to $17,507, making it an exclusive experience for deep-pocketed fans.

The Sphere in Las Vegas promised to revolutionise the viewing experience with total immersion and endless possibilities for entertainment. It is no wonder, then, that Dana White jumped at the opportunity to take the UFC to Vegas. This will come to fruition on the 14th of September as UFC Noche/UFC 306 will take place at the iconic arena.

With events like the NFL Draft already taking place at the Sphere this year, it has already cemented itself as one of the premiere venues for sporting experiences, and UFC 306 is set to be no different.

Las Vegas Sphere

The Sphere will have around 20,000 seats, and Dana White has confirmed that there are plans for standing tickets to supplement the seated ones. The Octagon is also set to be at one end of the venue, almost like a concert stage. This means that the standing viewers will all be on one side, with very limited standing on the other side of the cage.

The seating will stretch all the way back in the arena, creating an ampitheatre effect, rather than a traditional circular crowd. A drawback of this arrangement is that the walkouts will essentially bypass the audience, meaning fans will be further from the fighters than usual during the pre-fight routines.

The organisation and securing of the Sphere has not come cheap for the UFC, with the promotion already having spent $17 million on the singular event. There are also no plans of yet for there to be a regular event at the venue. This is a huge amount of money for the UFC. For fans, though, experiencing the capabilities of the Sphere will also require deep pockets.

Ticket Sales for UFC Noche/UFC 306

The pre-sale tickets became available on Monday, meaning that the prices were revealed on Ticketmaster for punters wanting to attend. Currently, most tickets for the event cost between $3,000 and $12,000, which is eye-watering for a single sporting event.

According to Forbes, the cheapest tickets cost $2,157, while the most expensive weigh in at a massive $17,507. Remember, that is for each individual ticket, so be prepared to go alone unless you can find a mate with similar amounts of disposable income. Of course, the experience will be unique for any punters willing to fork out for the tickets, however, the cost per fight will make the price-tag even more unpalatable.

The Noche UFC card only features 10 fights, which means many viewers will be paying upwards of a thousand dollars per fight.

Noche UFC/UFC306 Fight Card

The main fight on the card will see bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley take on Merab Dvalishvili, who is currently ranked as the best bantamweight fighter in the UFC. The clash between the champion and the highest-rated fighter has the potential to be an instant classic, and is well worthy of a high-level UFC event.

The co-main event is a bout between the women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and the former champion Valentina Shevchenko. A featherweight match-up between Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes is also one-to-watch on the card.

Despite the mouth-watering contests, it will still be essentially impossible for most fans to watch in person. As the UFC creates more ultra-VIP experiences and pushes the boundaries of where they host their events, fans can expect to fork out huge sums to watch in person for the foreseeable future. Watching on the sofa will have to do for the masses, while the super-rich get to experience the cutting edge capabilities of the Sphere.