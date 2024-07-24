Highlights There are still tickets available for UFC 304 on the 27th of July in Manchester, England, but the prices are pretty hefty.

Ranging from 'cheap' tickets at $200, go all the way up to expensive tickets in the thousands.

UFC 304 plays host to Leon Edwards, Tom Aspinall, and Paddy Pimblett all fighting in their home country.

On Saturday, the 27th of July, the UFC returns to Manchester, England, with a star-studded line-up, as two British champions will be headlining the event.

Leon Edwards will be defending his welterweight title in the main event against number-two ranked Belal Muhammad, in a high-level rematch of two fighters with major win streaks against elite competition. The two have shared the cage before, back in 2021, but it ended in a no contest due to an accidental eye poke.

Before the main event, however, Tom Aspinall will be defending his interim heavyweight title against number-four ranked Curtis Blaydes in another riveting rematch. Their initial fight, back in 2022, lasted just 15 seconds when a knee injury sustained by the Brit brought a halt to proceedings in the very first round.

Liverpudlian and rising star Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett is also in action on the night, fighting the number-15 ranked Bobby ‘King’ Green in a lightweight bout. It could even be argued that the preliminary fights are just as exciting as the headliners, with another Brit and close friend of Pimblett, Molly “Meatball” McCann, taking on Bruna Brasil in a women’s strawweight match-up.

Ticket Prices for UFC 304

Tickets are still available to buy for the event

As commonly known, tickets to watch the UFC have always been extortionate, with prices varying from $220 to upwards of $4,000. Tickets are still available for fans who want to watch UFC 304, but they do come at quite a cost, especially given the fact the event will likely finish around 6am on Sunday morning.

In a breakdown by FansidedMMA, VividSeats has the lowest price of $220 and the highest price of $2,849. The cheapest ticket prices on Viagogo, meanwhile, are $278, while the most expensive tickets are $6,262. Ticketmaster has the lowest prices at $299, and the highest prices at $4,225.

Doors will open at 10pm with the fights going into the early hours of the morning, catering to the US audience who will be watching across the Atlantic. So if you are going this weekend, maybe take a duvet, as you’ll be in your seats until 6am!

Despite being thousands of dollars, there are VIP packages still available. They include benefits to greatly upgrade an experience with unforgettable moments such as being able to meet UFC fighters, a reserved seat at the ceremonial weigh-ins, and custom fight kits.

This sort of event and line-up only comes to the UK every so often, and to have the likes of Edwards and Aspinall fighting at the peak of their powers and defending their titles while fighting on home turf makes it a truly special occasion. UFC 304 looks to be a great card that fight fans should not miss, especially those living in the UK.

The event looks like it will be close to a sell-out, with limited tickets available on Ticketmaster for those willing to sit “in the heavens” at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester.