With just over two weeks to go until WrestleMania 41, Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair met in the ring for what was a heated promo on WWE SmackDown.

The two female superstars are set to meet in the middle of the ring in Las Vegas for the WWE Women's Championship. It became 'Tiffy Time' when Stratton double-crossed Nia Jax and cashed in her Money In The Bank briefcase. It was the first major title win in her career to date. Flair has since returned from injury and won the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble, choosing to take on Stratton for her crown.

The SmackDown confrontation was electric. Both women were trading sharp barbs and throwing proverbial nettles that heightened the anticipation for their showdown. Stratton, brimming with confidence, boasted about her rapid rise in WWE, claiming her reign as champion was only just beginning. Flair, the record 13-time world champion, countered with her signature poise, reminding Stratton of her own storied legacy and vowing to reclaim the title she’s held multiple times. Fans erupted as the tension boiled over, setting the stage for a blockbuster clash.

Stratton and Flair Went Off-Script

Even Wade Barratt was enjoying himself