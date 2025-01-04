Summary Tiffany Stratton cashed in her Money In The Bank contract to win the WWE Women's Championship.

It is finally Tiffy Time. After months of teasing to cash in her Money In The Bank briefcase on Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton finally did the deed and betrayed her friend to win the WWE Women's Championship on the first WWE SmackDown! of 2025.

This marks Stratton's first major championship on the main roster since moving to SmackDown in February 2024. The 25-year-old is one of the brightest young stars in the WWE and this feat only proves how bright her future is in the company.

Tiffany Stratton Wins WWE Women's Championship

Tiffy tricked Nia Jax to win the title

Credit: WWE

Nia Jax defended the WWE Women's Championship against Naomi. Tiffany Stratton came out during the middle of the match and once again teased a cash in. However, it turned out to be a ruse as she hit Naomi with the briefcase as Candice LeRae distracted the referee. This allowed Jax to take advantage and land an Annihilator on Naomi to retain the belt.

For a while, it looked like Stratton still had Nia's back as they celebrated the champion's win. Jax and Bianca Belair, who was on Naomi's side, later had a post-match brawl. As Nia Jax had Belair set up for an Annihilator, Stratton blasted the champion on her back with the briefcase. After Tiffany rammed LeRae into the ring post, Belair nailed a KOD on Jax.

Stratton then sent Bianca into the announce desk and then cashed in her briefcase much to the delight of the Footprint Center crowd. With Nia Jax laying lifeless on the mat, Tiffany Stratton hit her with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever and scored the 1-2-3 to become the new WWE Women's Champion.

"Nia Jax's Judas finally betrayed her!" - Michael Cole

Tiffany Stratton had a massive 2024, highlighted by winning the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match in July. Tiffany formed a friendship with the champion Nia Jax. But their relationship has been dissipating over the past few months. And now, their friendship is finally in the dumps after Stratton did what's best for her and realized her dream of becoming the WWE Women's Champion.