Summary Tiffany Stratton has her eyes set on a potential dream match with a future Hall of Famer.

Stratton's WWE journey saw her rise from NXT to becoming the Women's Champion.

With WrestleMania around the corner, her dream match could come to fruition.

As WWE gets underway on the Road to WrestleMania, it appears new WWE Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton, has her eyes on a potential dream match with Charlotte Flair.

As the WWE enter 2025, it marks a seismic year for the company, which will begin its Netflix era. Starting the first year of a $5 billion, 10-year deal, the WWE's increased audience of over 280 million Netflix subscribers will be greeted with a new women's champion when they tune in.

When Tiffany Stratton became the women's Money in the Bank winner, no one could have expected the journey she would've taken the briefcase on. Having buddied up with WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax, the temptation became too much for the Buff Barbie as she cashed in on her former friend to become champion. Holding the most prestigious prize there is for a women's wrestler, all eyes will be on Stratton going into WrestleMania season. However, it appears her eyes are on Charlotte Flair as she revealed who her dream match would be.

Stratton's WWE Journey

From NXT to the main roster

Having signed with the WWE in 2021, Stratton's rise to the top started on WWE's developmental show, NXT 2.0. Cutting her teeth on the same show that has produced the likes of Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair, it was clear from the get-go that she was destined for big things. Becoming NXT Women's Champion in 2023, her spoiled brat character and her impressive in-ring athleticism provided the WWE Universe with a unique heel they loved to hate.

Dropping the title to Lynch just 107 days after securing it, Stratton's future lied elsewhere after this. Being promoted to SmackDown in February 2024, she transitioned to the main roster with ease and connected with the audience quicker than anyone could imagine.

Having the belief of the WWE Universe led to a wonderful moment as Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase on SmackDown. A segment that produced one of the loudest reactions to a cash-in in recent times, her ability to not be a clear-cut heel or face and still have people invested proved just how popular she has become in a short space of time.

Stratton's Dream Match

The WWE Women's Champion has her eyes set on Charlotte Flair

Entering WWE's Netflix era as the WWE Women's Champion, the possibilities are endless for Stratton. With a potential WrestleMania title match on the cards for her this year, she has revealed just who her dream match would be in the WWE. Speaking to johnnyipro, Stratton responded to a question about her dream match with:

"Tiffany Stratton versus Charlotte Flair"

An answer that took no hesitation, her eyes seem set on a match with The Queen. A bout that would excite the WWE Universe, with Charlotte rumoured to be returning to the WWE anytime now, what better stage than at the Showcase of the Immortals.