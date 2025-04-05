Summary Tiffany Stratton has revealed her 'Mount Rushmore' of the greatest women's wrestlers in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment.

There is no room for legends the likes of Trish Stratus or Lita on Stratton's four-woman shortlist.

The 25-year-old instead opted for a modern quartet, including Charlotte Flair, and Bayley.

Tiffany Stratton is well on her way towards making a name for herself as a potential era-defining star in the WWE. 'Tiffy' boasts all of the necessary traits for a successful modern wrestler, from in-ring skill to a perfectly crafted character. And the 25-year-old evidently feels as though much of the credit for paving the way for her should go to four women in particular.

Stratton recently sat down for an interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNewsCo, during which she was drawn on the hot debate of 'Mount Rushmore'. This requires the interviewee to name their personal four-man (or in this case woman) shortlist of the greatest WWE superstars ever. And the former gymnast was quick to point towards four modern-day icons in her response:

"I believe the Four Horsewomen would be, you know, the Mount Rushmore of women's wrestling."

So, there you have it. Tiffany Stratton's WWE Mount Rushmore features Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Sasha Banks.

Charlotte Flair

We kick things into gear on Tiffany Stratton's Mount Rushmore with 'The Queen', Charlotte Flair. If taking into account success between the ropes, and titles secured, Charlotte has a claim to being the undisputed GOAT of women's wrestling. The 38-year-old is a 14-time women's champion in the WWE, twice as many reigns as any other superstar in the division. Flair's success has in the past, on occasion, given rise to claims of favouritism on the part of the WWE board. But it is hard to argue with her worthiness of being the most decorated female wrestler of all time. Flair is simply greatness personified. She is a physical specimen with the ability to not only overpower her opponents, but also take things to the sky when needed. Add to this unmatched will, determination and the required 'aura' of one of the faces of the company, and Flair is an excellent choice on Stratton's part.

Becky Lynch