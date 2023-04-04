Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are going to launch their new tech-infused golf league in January 2024, in partnership with the PGA Tour. It’s a shake-up that could be huge for the sport of golf, especially with younger fans.

Andrew Johnston, AKA Beef has been talking about the new league exclusively to GIVEMESPORT in association with OLBG.

We have a little bit to wait before the new league gets underway, but it’s certainly exciting for golf fans. Thankfully, The Masters is a matter of days away to satisfy that golfing hunger.

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy create new golf league

Straight away, the new league has star power with two of the biggest names in the sport the creators, but it is also in partnership with the PGA, giving it a huge chance of being a major success.

There will be six teams made up of three players who will compete against each other in 15 regular matches ahead of a playoff.

It will all take place on a virtual course, with 18 holes. Matches will last around two hours on Monday evenings. Both Woods and McIlroy are expected to compete in the competition too.

Andrew Johnston expects TGL to be a huge success

The competition will be called TGL, and Johnston is excited for it, telling GIVEMESPORT: “I think it's something that's got big potential. Personally, I don't know much about what's going to happen and I've only seen in the news that there's a new golf league coming along. If they can get this right, it could be really good.

“My one concern is that it might come out a bit tacky or cheesy, I'm not sure if other people feel the same way, but I hope not. You want it to go well, and I've always said the more the merrier with golf. The more people interested in golf, the more fun it is and the more people getting involved with the benefits is only good for the sport. I definitely think it's a good idea and it'll be interesting to watch when it comes out.

“I hope it goes really well because you want as many people playing golf and supporting golf as possible. The names they've brought in so far is amazing, they're all going to be superstars in that league. That alone drives the interest straight away and anything to do with Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods is going to gain a lot of following. I'm really interested in how it plays out; I just hope they get the right angle on it so it's entertaining rather than it becoming tacky.”

Andrew Johnston praises Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s new golf league

It’s certainly an unprecedented concept in the world of golf, but it could certainly hit a new audience and subsequently grow the sport.

Beef clearly echoes those thoughts. If done properly, this could be a great spectacle offering a faster paced version of the sport.

Fear not, The Masters starts in a couple of days on April 6, so if you’re craving some golfing action, the world’s elite have you covered.