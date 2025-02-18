Tiger Woods anticipates an imminent merger of sorts between the long-standing PGA Tour, and the upstart Saudi-backed Liv Golf league, which would bring all the world's top golfers back into one format.

Currently, elite players like Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy compete on the PGA Tour at the traditional courses, while Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, and Brooks Koepka broke away to compete in fewer, three-day tournaments at LIV.

LIV players have seen their world golf rankings plummet as a result, and they only rejoin their former peers on the PGA Tour for the four majors of the year — The Masters, The US Open, The Open Championship, and the PGA Championship.

Things, according to Woods, could change. And they could change as early as this year, he said.

Things could be resolved soon, he hinted