Tiger Woods continues to endure a career twilight plagued by injury, reports say, as the long-time world No.1 in golf is noticeably absent from an upcoming tournament — one which he would otherwise compete in, as he hosts the whole thing.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest golfers of all time, Woods secured an all-time comeback in 2019 when he won The Masters Tournament after an 11-year drought without one of the sport's majors. His career has been defined by absurd success, but also unrelenting injuries to his wrist, both knees, ankles, and legs. The Mirror reported Tuesday that "Tiger Woods' injury issues [are] evident."

TIGER WOODS, IN STATS

Turned Pro 1996 Player of the Year 11 Wins at The Masters 5 Wins at PGA Championship 4 Wins at US Open 3 Wins at The Open 3 Total Tournaments won 82 (Tied first all-time) Net Worth $1.3 billion

Injuries Seemingly Hound Tiger Woods' Career

He will not compete in the Hero World Challenge in December

Woods was set to participate in the Hero World Challenge in December, at the luxurious Albany resort on the New Providence island in The Bahamas. Woods hosts the event, as a benefit for the Tiger Woods Foundation. Woods has won it five times before, in 2001, 2004, 2006, 2007, and 2011 — finishing runner-up five times, too.

This year, though, he'll instead be an observer as the field of entrants was announced Tuesday. There was room for top tier pros like Scottie Scheffler, the defending champion, and Ludvig Aberg, Wyndham Clark, and Hideki Matsuyama.

There is room for three tournament exceptions and Woods could, in theory, be one of them.

But it Seems Likely That Woods is Not Fit to Compete

Woods recently had surgery

The root of any issues Tiger Woods is experiencing may stem back to his sixth back surgery, which he underwent in September — just one month ago.

He even issued a statement about it on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

"Tiger underwent microdecompression surgery of the lumbar spine for nerve impingement in the lower back," the statement began. "Dr Sheeraz Quereshi of Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach performed the surgery and deemed it to be successful."

Woods, personally, said the following:

"The surgery went smoothly, and I'm hopeful this will alleviate the back spasms and pain I was experiencing throughout most of the 2024 season. I look forward to tackling this rehab and preparing myself to get back to normal life activities, including golf."

Read it in full right here:

It is, for now, unclear when we'll see Woods next play golf.