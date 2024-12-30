Charlie Woods may only be 15 years old, but the golf prodigy is already showing uncanny signs that, when it comes to mentality and motivation, he's just like his famous father, Tiger, 49.

Having Charlie around the golf scene appears to have given Tiger a new lease on life as he can barely contain a smile whenever his son is around, and that was evident this month, when the teenager sunk a blind, 176-yard hole-in-one at the PNC Championship in which he and Tiger formed a team that pushed Bernard Langer and son Jason all the way to a playoff, before eventually succumbing to the Germans, who won with a -28 score.

Young Charlie has uncanny ability for his age, but it's also the mental side of the game that he appears to have inherited from Tiger.

Woods is keen to be a major winner in the sport