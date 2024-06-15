Highlights Antonio Gates recorded 116 touchdown catches during his stellar career with the Chargers, the most of any tight end in NFL history.

Tony Gonzalez is the only other tight end with 100 TD receptions, racking up 111 during his Hall of Fame career.

Rob Gronkowski notched 92 touchdown catches in just 11 seasons.

Given their larger stature, it’s no surprise that the NFL's top tight ends are often touchdown machines.

Blending size, strength, and athleticism, they are uniquely apt for contested-catch situations, many of which come in the red zone. Those tight ends who especially excel in this area eventually gain the full trust of their coaches and quarterback, resulting in more scoring opportunities.

While all touchdowns carry the same value, they can come in many different forms. Whereas some involve fades on the goal line, others are the result of a busted coverage on a vertical pass concept. Here are the 10 tight ends with the most receiving touchdowns in NFL history.

1 Antonio Gates (116)

Gates was a master of contested catches

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Opting only to play basketball at the collegiate level at Kent State, Antonio Gates made a seamless transition to the NFL and used his basketball background to become one of the greatest red zone weapons in league history.

Gates, who naturally went undrafted in 2003 but was signed as a free agent by the San Diego Chargers, had the size and athleticism to high-point the ball while also using his body to get positioning, essentially boxing out defensive blocks in the process.

Over the course of 16 seasons with the Chargers, Gates, an eight-time Pro Bowler and a six-time All-Pro, recorded116 touchdown catches, the most of any tight end and the seventh most of any player in NFL history.

2 Tony Gonzalez (111)

Gonzalez’s longevity allowed him to accumulate over 100 touchdowns

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Despite being the all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards for the tight end position, Tony Gonzalez narrowly missed out on the touchdown record, finishing with 111. The truth is he was never viewed as a red zone specialist like Gates was.

Instead, Gonzalez, who spent a dozen years with the Kansas City Chiefs and five with the Atlanta Falcons, was an all-around monster who could make plays from any spot on the field, including the red zone.

Like Gates, Gonzalez also had a college basketball background that he put to use and understood how to contort his body to make plays at the catch point.

3 Rob Gronkowski (92)

Gronkowski is considered by some to be the greatest red zone weapon ever

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Rob Gronkowski appeared in 143 regular-season games during his 11-year career with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

That's 93 fewer than Gates (236) and 127 fewer than Gonzalez (270), which makes his 92 career receiving touchdowns a truly remarkable feat. In 2011, the Arizona alum caught a league-leading and career-high 17 touchdowns, making him the NFL’s best tight end at only 22 years old.

Unfortunately, Gronkowski only appeared in every game of a season just once more, that being his first year with the Bucs in 2020. Still, with Tom Brady throwing him passes throughout his career, the four-time Super Bowl champ dominated and finished his career with the most touchdowns per game of any tight end in history (.643).

4 Jimmy Graham (89)

Graham’s athleticism created plenty of mismatches

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

If it wasn’t already evident, former basketball players fare well at the tight end position. Jimmy Graham is yet another example of this, hauling in 89 touchdowns in his 13-year career, which includes stints with the New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, and Chicago Bears.

Even as he got older, Graham’s size posed a major problem for opposing defenses, and he grabbed four touchdowns in his age-36/37 season for the Saints in 2023. He recorded a career-high and league-best 16 for New Orleans in 2013, which marked one of his five Pro Bowl seasons.

5 Travis Kelce (74)

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Unlike most of the others on this list, Travis Kelce wouldn’t be mistaken for a freakish athlete. His athletic testing numbers coming out of Cincinnati were good, not great, and his game doesn’t predicate on being faster or more explosive than his opponents.

However, as a primary pass-catcher in the Kansas City Chiefs’ explosive offense, the seven-time All-Pro has received more than his share of goal-line touches over the years.

From shovel passes to goal-line fades to even the long ball at times, Andy Reid has gone out of his way to get his tight end in the end zone. Kelce sits at 74 touchdown receptions for now and is bound to climb the list in the coming years.

6 Jason Witten (74)

Witten played a long, target-filled career

Lauren Roberts/Times Record News, Wichita Falls Times Record News via Imagn Content Services, LLC

For now, Jason Witten is tied with Kelce in the No. 5 spot with 74 receiving touchdowns, but that won't be the case for much longer.

Witten’s career, which spanned from 2003 to 2020, saw him play in 271 total regular-season games for the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders. This explains how Witten, who never had a season in which he notched double-digit scores, was able to accrue so many touchdowns despite not being considered a red zone ace or big-play weapon.

7 Vernon Davis (63)

Davis had multiple 13-touchdown seasons

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Vernon Davis was often overlooked during his playing days. He wasn’t as refined or well-rounded as some of his contemporaries, but he was more explosive than just about all of them.

Over 14 years with the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, and Washington Commanders, he made just two Pro Bowls during his career but caught 63 touchdowns and led the league in that department in 2009 with a career-high 13 for the Niners. He also notched 13 in 2013.

Late in his career with Washington, Davis struggled to find the end zone at the same rate he did in San Francisco. But those eight touchdowns in four years make a world of difference in his placement on this list.

8 Shannon Sharpe (61)

Sharpe’s playmaking led to many touchdowns

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Just like he did as it pertains to total receptions and total receiving yards, Shannon Sharpe retired from the NFL following the 2003 season with the most receiving touchdowns for a tight end in league history. He's obviously since been surpassed in every category.

During his 14-year career with the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens, the eight-time Pro Bowler reeled in an impressive 62 touchdown catches. Although that number doesn’t stand out the same way today, it’s the second-most of any player who debuted before the 2000s.

9 Jerry Smith (60)

Smith was the best scoring tight end of his time

David Boss-USA TODAY Sports

It’s understandable for most fans not to be familiar with longtime Washington tight end Jerry Smith. After all, Smith, who didn't even play football collegiately until his junior year at Arizona State, debuted in 1965 and wrapped up his career after the 1977 season.

But a closer examination reveals that Smith was one of the most consistent touchdown scorers in the league when he was in his 20s. From 1967 to 1970, he caught 36 touchdown passes, which would be impressive by today’s standards, let alone for that time.

Smith finished his career with 60 TD receptions, the most all-time by a tight end back then, and still good for a tie for ninth today.

10 Greg Olsen (60)

Olsen’s consistency was paramount to his success

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Greg Olsen never recorded more than eight touchdowns in a season while playing for the Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers, and Seattle Seahawks, and he only finished a season with more than six twice. However, all-time stats have less to do with single-season dominance and pertain more to consistency and longevity.

Olsen checked both boxes during his career and registered 60 touchdown receptions during his 14-year career. While it’s more than likely someone will take Olsen’s spot at some point or another, it may not be for some time, as Zach Ertz is the closest active player behind him with 46.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.