Highlights Travis Kelce was the first tight end to break 1,400 receiving yards in an NFL season in 2020.

George Kittle had a standout 2018 season with the San Francisco 49ers despite playing mostly with backup quarterbacks.

Mark Andrews earned First-Team All-Pro honors in 2021, recording 1,361 yards for the Baltimore Ravens.

Having a big game is one thing, but having a big season in the NFL is an entirely different animal.

One standout performance often only requires a favorable matchup or strong game plan, whereas an entire season of work requires players to be consistent, reliable, and durable. This distinguished list features some of the best tight ends of not only their time but some of the best in NFL history.

Here's a look at the tight ends who racked up the most receiving yards in a single season.

1 Travis Kelce, 2020: 1,416 Yards

Kelce's best statistical regular season came in 2020

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

In what was the final 16-game regular season in NFL history, Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce became the first tight end to break 1,400 yards.

The Cincinnati alum compiled a grand total of 1,416 yards on 105 receptions and found the end zone 11 times. He also averaged 94.4 receiving yards per contest, another single-season record for the position.

This was far from Kelce’s last hurrah, as he has continued to produce at a high level into his mid-30s, but his 2020 season remains the gold standard for the position.

2 George Kittle, 2018: 1,377 Yards

Kittle briefly held the single-season mark despite taking passes from backup quarterbacks in 2018

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Selected in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Iowa, George Kittle burst onto the scene in 2018 largely out of necessity.

The San Francisco 49ers had lost quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for the season in Week 3 and were stuck with a group of inexperienced and, for lack of a better term, untalented backups. Before the 49ers had Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, or Brandon Aiyuk, they had a lesser group of skill position players and turned to a little-known tight end.

Kittle answered the call and finished his second season in the league with 88 grabs for 1,377 yards and five touchdowns. He has continued to display his value in the years since, surpassing 1,000 receiving yards in the seasons in which the 49ers made it to the Super Bowl. But his 2018 season is still a career-best in the yardage department.

3 Mark Andrews, 2021: 1,361 Yards

Andrews beat out Kelce and Kittle for First-Team All-Pro honors in 2021

Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has often been the overlooked member of the league’s unofficial top-tier tight end trio that obviously also includes Kelce and Kittle.

In 2021, though, he was the best of them all, as Andrews was named a First-Team All-Pro after reeling in 107 passes for 1,361 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Oklahoma alum was Lamar Jackson’s go-to guy throughout the season and was Baltimore’s lone dependable pass catcher. If Andrews can finally put his injuries aside, there’s little stopping him from restaking his claim as the league’s arguable best tight end.

4 Travis Kelce, 2022: 1,338 Yards

Kelce was force-fed touches in 2022

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kelce’s second entry on this list comes from 2022, where he made the most of the absence of Tyreek Hill. Without Hill’s deep speed to threaten defenses, Patrick Mahomes’ receivers couldn’t cut it, which led to Kelce seeing a bigger workload.

Kelce’s age stopped him from being as explosive as he was in 2020 and many of the seasons before that, but his uncanny feel for soft spots in coverage, coupled with his near-telepathic connection with Mahomes, more than did the trick.

Kelce finished the regular season with 103 catches for 1,336 yards and 12 touchdowns and then added another 257 yards and four scores during the Chiefs' Super Bowl-winning run.

5 Travis Kelce, 2018: 1,336 Yards

Kelce immediately benefited from Mahomes' presence

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

There is something nostalgic about rewatching the 2018 Chiefs.

In Mahomes' first year as a starter, a future dynasty began to take shape. Kelce was already considered one of the best tight ends in the game, but the uber-talented Mahomes allowed him to take things to the next level.

Kelce ultimately eclipsed 1,300 receiving yards for the first time in his career, finishing with 1,336 on 103 receptions and catching 10 of Mahomes' 50 touchdown passes.

6 Rob Gronkowski, 2011: 1,327 Yards

Gronkowski's 2011 mark was the league record for seven years

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Much of Rob Gronkowski’s time with the New England Patriots was defined by injuries. His wavering health sometimes made it difficult for him to accrue the single-season totals that were reflective of his greatness.

One exception was in 2011, when the then-22-year-old dominated, recording 90 receptions for a career-high 1,327 yards and a whopping 17 touchdowns. Gronkowski held the single-season yardage mark until Kelce and Kittle overtook it in 2018.

7 Jimmy Graham, 2011: 1,310 Yards

Graham's legendary 2011 went under the radar

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

While Gronkowski was shattering records in 2011, New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham wasn’t far behind him. The former college basketball player at the University of Miami, where he only played one season of football, had a speed and size combination comparable to Gronkowski and finished the year with 99 receptions for 1,310 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Although Graham’s season was mostly overshadowed by Gronkowski, he led the league in tight end receiving yards two years later and earned First-Team All-Pro honors.

8 Kellen Winslow Sr., 1980: 1,290 Yards

Winslow's 1980 season held the all-time record for over 30 years

Rod Hanna-USA TODAY Sports

Entering the 21st century, Kellen Winslow Sr. of the San Diego Chargers was in possession of the single-season tight end receiving yards record. His placement is a greater testament to his era than his talent or ability.

In 1980, Winslow caught 89 passes for 1,290 yards and nine touchdowns. For years, other tight ends would challenge Winslow’s mark, but it wasn’t until 2011 that it was topped. Winslow is just one of just two players from the 20th century on this list.

9 Tony Gonzalez, 2004: 1,258 Yards

Gonzalez posted multiple career highs in 2004

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Arguably the greatest tight end in league history, Tony Gonzalez surpassed 1,000 receiving yards four times in his career, his best total coming in 2004 with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The then 28-year-old led the league in receptions with 102 and went for 1,258 yards and seven touchdowns. Wildly enough, he wasn’t even a First-Team All-Pro that season, with that honor going to the Chargers’ Antonio Gates. Gonzalez did take Second-Team honors, one of 10 overall All-Pro selections during his 17-year career.

10 Todd Christensen, 1983: 1,247 Yards

Todd Christensen was a centerpiece of the 1983 Raiders' Super Bowl-winning offense

MPS-USA TODAY Sports

Todd Christensen entered the league in 1978 for the Oakland Raiders as a fullback and spent time in the backfield early in his career before converting to tight end in the early 1980s.

At his new position, Christensen would become one of the league’s best and led the NFL in receptions twice. One of those seasons was in 1983, when he caught 92 passes for 1,247 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The BYU alum had good hands for the position and used his experience as a running back to manipulate space and read blocks. Christensen’s metamorphosis into an All-Pro tight end played a big role in the Raiders' 1983 Super Bowl run.

