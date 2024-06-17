Highlights Tony Gonzalez holds the NFL record for the most career receptions for a tight end with 1,325.

Jason Witten finished his stellar 17-year career with 1,228 receptions.

Antonio Gates has the most career touchdowns by a tight end but ranks third in career receptions.

Above all else, the goal of every pass play is for it to end in a reception of some sort. This generally involves multiple factors, such as optimal pass protection, an accurate pass, and a catch from a skill-position player.

While the process culminates in the reception, there is so much more that goes into it for the pass-catcher. In this case, of course, we're focusing specifically on the tight end position.

To come down with catches consistently, a tight end must run a pristine route, creating separation from the defenders as well as adjusting their bodies to make a play on the ball. Those who can do this regularly, such as the elite tight ends on this list, are a quarterback’s best friend and become featured parts of the passing game.

Here are the 10 tight ends with the most receptions in NFL history.

Related The 10 Tight Ends With the Most Receiving Touchdowns in NFL History Travis Kelce still has a long way to go to top the list of the most touchdown catches by a tight end in NFL history.

1 Tony Gonzalez (1,325)

Gonzalez is in the top three in all-time receptions among all positions

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

As is the case with many of the NFL's tight end records, Tony Gonzalez sits atop the list with 1,325 receptions during his 17-year career with the Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons.

Among players at all positions, outside of Jerry Rice and Larry Fitzgerald, nobody in league history has reeled in more passes. Gonzalez was a primary starter for 16 of his 17 seasons and appeared in 270 regular-season games.

Naturally, his lengthy career allowed him to accumulate more receptions, but there’s a discernible difference between staying in the league and being an impact player. Even in his late 30s, the 14-time Pro Bowler was a reliable pass catcher and had a knack for getting open.

With longer seasons and greater emphasis on the passing game these days, Gonzalez’s record could fall in the coming years, but it will take an exceptional talent who is both gifted and durable to catch him.

2 Jason Witten (1,228)

Witten appeared in the most games of any tight end in league history

Lauren Roberts/Times Record News, Wichita Falls Times Record News via Imagn Content Services, LLC

No one on this list has played in more NFL games than the Dallas Cowboys great Jason Witten. Witten, who spent 16 of his 17 seasons in Dallas and one final year with the Las Vegas Raiders, bested Gonzalez by one by appearing in 271 regular-season contests.

Although he wasn’t the field stretcher or red zone weapon that many top-flight tight ends are, Witten was a cerebral and gritty player who would win with his technique and feel.

In total, he caught 1,228 passes, making him just one of only two tight ends to surpass 1,000 career receptions.

3 Antonio Gates (955)

Gates was Philip Rivers’ go-to guy

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Antonio Gates and Philip Rivers forged one of the most potent tight end-quarterback connections in league history during their long run together with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers.

Gates, who chose not to play football in college, hauled in 955 receptions during his 16-year career, nearly all of them coming from Rivers. The former Kent State basketball star wasn’t a high-volume pass catcher for most of his career, never surpassing 90 receptions in a single season, but he was consistent.

Gates was especially lethal in the red zone and caught 116 touchdowns, the most of any player at the position. Although he isn’t as celebrated as many of the other tight ends on this list, he recorded one of the best stretches of tight end play in league history from 2004 to 2011 and has equally impressive career numbers.

4 Travis Kelce (907)

Kelce looks to continue climbing this list in the coming years

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The highest active player on this list, Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce has become the most famous player in the NFL today for many things unrelated to his football prowess. Still, his newfound fame and place in pop culture don't detract from what has been an incredible career.

The seven-time All-Pro has caught 907 passes and has actually picked up the pace as his career has progressed, thanks to an upgrade at quarterback in Patrick Mahomes.

Kelce undoubtedly has the skill set to continue playing into his late 30s if he pleases, but whether that interests him remains to be seen. For now, he’s on the doorstep of 1,000 career receptions and has the chance to finish with many more.

5 Shannon Sharpe (808)

Sharpe’s pass-catching ability was ahead of its time

Cyrus McCrimmon/The Denver Post via Getty Images

When Shannon Sharpe hung up his cleats after an illustrious career with the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens, he was the all-time leader in multiple tight end statistics.

Along with being the first tight end to reach 10,000 career receiving yards, he was also the first to notch 800 receptions, finishing his career with 808.

Sharpe may never get the credit he deserves for revolutionizing the tight end position, but his numbers have held up well over the years and still have him among the best in league history.

6 Greg Olsen (742)

Olsen was Cam Newton’s security blanket in Carolina

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Greg Olsen spent a total of 14 seasons in the NFL, 13 of which came with the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers. He then spent one final season with the Seattle Seahawks.

His three most productive seasons came in Carolina, where he made three consecutive Pro Bowls (2014-2016) and logged 524 of his 742 receptions. After the 2020 season, Olsen called it quits on his career and ranks third in Panthers history in receptions.

7 Jimmy Graham (719)

Graham was a top tight end of the 2010s

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Graham was a force for the New Orleans Saints after they selected him in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft, catching at least 85 passes in four of his first five seasons.

While not quite as productive during his days with the Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, and Chicago Bears, the five-time Pro Bowler recorded 719 receptions over 13 seasons, the last six of which came during his second stint with the Saints in 2023.

8 Zach Ertz (709)

Ertz continues to slowly climb the all-time ranks

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Ertz may now be with the Washington Commanders, but for most, he will be remembered for his time with the Philadelphia Eagles, with whom he made three Pro Bowls and won Super Bowl 52.

Although the bulk of Ertz’s production came in Philly, it was three years with the Arizona Cardinals that bumped him into the top 10 on the all-time list, going from 579 receptions to 709. The explosive element of his game has dissipated, making him mostly a possession receiver at this point in his career.

9 Ozzie Newsome (662)

Newsome was a star for the Browns in the 1980s

MPS-USA TODAY Sports

Much like Shannon Sharpe, legendary Cleveland Browns tight end Ozzie Newsome rarely gets his due for redefining the tight end position. In the mid-1980s, long before the high-octane passing attacks of today, the Alabama alum was putting up solid numbers.

Newsome hauled in 89 passes in consecutive seasons in 1983 and 1984 and finished his career with 662. Given the current trends, the Hall of Famer is bound to fall out of the top 10 at some point in the future, but his production in the context of his era makes for one of the most impressive careers of any player who has ever caught passes for a living.

10 Rob Gronkowski (621)

Injuries hampered Gronkowski for much of his career

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Rob Gronkowski was Tom Brady’s right-hand man with both the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, at least when Gronk could stay on the field. With 143 regular-season appearances to his name, the former Arizona Wildcat has the fewest career games of any player on this list, furthering the notion that his health stopped him from being higher.

Even with the numerous injuries that hindered him, the four-time Super Bowl winner caught 621 passes during his 11-year career, putting him comfortably in the top 10, at least for now. As part of one of the NFL’s greatest dynasties, Gronkowski’s place in football lore appears safe, even if his place on this list isn’t.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.