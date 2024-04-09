Highlights Travis Kelce, arguably the best to ever play his position, was just the fifth tight end taken in the 2013 NFL Draft.

Zach Ertz was the second TE taken and had three consecutive Pro Bowl seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tyler Eifert, the first tight end off the board, made a Pro Bowl with the Cincinnati Bengals but struggled to stay healthy.

Is it safe to call Travis Kelce the greatest tight end to ever play in the NFL? Perhaps. But Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Gates, and Tony Gonzalez might have a little something to say about that.

The Kansas City Chiefs superstar just captured his third Super Bowl after another Pro Bowl-caliber season at the position and shows no signs of slowing down. Kelce is already fourth on the all-time receiving list among tight ends with 11,328 yards and is also among the top five in touchdowns with 74. And that's not including the 1,903 yards and 19 scores he's amassed in the postseason.

As the Cincinnati alum missed two games in 2023, he came up 16 yards short of extending a seven-year streak of 1,000 or more receiving yards in a season. Nevertheless, he's clearly had a Hall of Fame career.

Kelce has spent all 11 seasons of his pro career with the Chiefs, who selected him in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft with the 63rd overall pick. What some may not realize is that the Ohio native was the fifth tight end taken that year, meaning the other four teams that needed a tight end missed out on one of the greatest of all time at his position.

With that in mind, we decided to rank the four tight ends taken ahead of Travis Kelce in that relatively ugly draft class.

Related 10 Biggest Steals in NFL Draft History Tom Brady will forever be the biggest steal in NFL draft history. Who else joins the seven-time Super Bowl champ on the list?

1 Zach Ertz, No. 35 overall

Zach Ertz strung together three straight Pro Bowl seasons with the Eagles

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Ertz was the second tight end taken in 2013, going to the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round (35th overall). The Eagles took tackle Lane Johnson with the fourth overall pick and then came back with Ertz, a 6-foot-5, 250-pound specimen out of Stanford.

While Ertz is no Kelce, he's the next best thing from that tight-end draft group. The California native spent the first nine years of his career with the Eagles, earning three straight Pro Bowl selections from 2017 to 2019.

In 2017, he racked up 824 yards on 74 catches and played a significant role in leading the Eagles to a berth in Super Bowl 52 against the New England Patriots. In Philly's wild 41-33 victory, Ertz caught seven passes for 67 yards and a touchdown.

Zach Ertz Career Stats Seasons 11 Games/Starts 151/113 Targets 1,061 Receptions 709 Receiving Yards 7,434 Receiving TD 46

Statistically, Ertz had his best season in 2018 when he reached 100 catches (116) and 1,000 yards (1,163) for the only time in his career. He also added eight touchdown receptions. In 2019, he finished with 88 catches and 916 yards to go along with six touchdowns.

As the Eagles saw Dallas Goedert turning into one of the best tight ends in the game, they traded Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals for cornerback Tay Gowan and a fifth-round pick.

In 11 games with Arizona to close out the season, Ertz had 56 catches for 574 yards and three scores, thus earning him a lucrative three-year contract extension worth $31.65 million. However, injuries limited his 2022 and 2023 seasons, and, at his request, he was released.

In March 2024, Ertz signed a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders. Not including Travis Kelce, he's the only tight end from the 2013 draft who is still playing.

2 Tyler Eifert, No. 21 overall

Injuries derailed a promising career for Tyler Eifert

Kareem Elgazzar via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Tyler Eifert was the first tight end selected in 2013, taken in the opening round by the Cincinnati Bengals with the No. 21 overall pick. At 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds, Eifert, who played collegiately at Notre Dame, was a solid blocker and a huge passing target.

He stepped right into action as a rookie. In his NFL debut, he had five catches for 47 yards in a loss to the Chicago Bears and ultimately caught 39 passes for 445 yards and a pair of touchdowns in 2013. The following season, he played just one game before injuring his elbow and shoulder and missed the rest of the year.

Eifert had a bounceback season in 2015, which turned out to be the best year of his career as he finished the season with 13 touchdown catches, becoming the franchise leader for most single-season touchdowns by a tight end.

Tyler Eifert Career Stats Seasons 8 Games/Starts 74/41 Targets 331 Receptions 221 Receiving Yards 2,501 Receiving TD 26

He also racked up 615 yards on 52 catches in his only Pro Bowl season. However, that Pro Bowl appearance was bittersweet as he injured his ankle during the game, which kept him out of the first eight games of the 2016 season.

Eifert started only two games in 2016 and finished with just 29 catches for 394 yards, but five of those catches were for scores.

Various injuries eventually took their toll on Eifert, who played his last game with the Bengals in 2019. He played the 2020 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars and caught 36 passes for 349 yards and two touchdowns. His second-year option wasn't picked up, and he never played in the NFL again.

3 Vance McDonald, No. 55 overall

Vance McDonald had his best season with the Steelers in 2018

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers nabbed Rice tight end Vance McDonald with the 55th overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, eight selections before the Chiefs took Kelce. He began his career as a backup to Vernon Davis and had just eight catches for 119 yards as a rookie.

His second season was cut short by a back injury that limited him to eight games. He had just two catches for 30 yards.

McDonald began the 2015 season as the 49ers' starting tight end and saw more targets when Davis was traded to the Denver Broncos later that year. He started 11 games and finished the season with 30 catches for 326 yards and three touchdowns. He had his best season with the Niners in 2016, scoring four times after catching 24 passes for 391 yards.

Vance McDonald Career Stats Seasons 8 Games/Starts 101/77 Targets 289 Receptions 181 Receiving Yards 2,036 Receiving TD 15

As San Francisco drafted George Kittle in the fifth round of the 2017 draft, McDonald was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers. After a tough first season with his new team, McDonald became a much more significant part of Pittsburgh's offense in 2018, catching a career-high 50 passes for a career-best 610 yards and four touchdowns.

McDonald played two more seasons in Pittsburgh before announcing his retirement from the NFL in January 2021. For his career, he had 181 catches for 2,036 yards and 15 touchdowns.

4 Gavin Escobar, No. 47 overall

Things just didn't work out for Gavin Escobar and the Cowboys

Casey Sapio-USA TODAY Sports

It's safe to say the Dallas Cowboys got the worst end of the deal when it came to picking the top five tight ends in the 2013 NFL Draft. Dallas snagged San Diego State's Gavin Escobar in the second round with the 47th overall pick, and it just didn't work out.

Escobar played four years with the Cowboys but had only 30 catches. He was often used on special teams, but he had very little impact on the offensive side of the ball. In his second season, he had just nine catches, but four of them went for touchdowns. He finished the season with 105 yards and was targeted just 13 times.

Gavin Escobar Career Stats Seasons 5 Games/Starts 64/7 Targets 48 Receptions 30 Receiving Yards 333 Receiving TD 8

In his final two seasons in Dallas, he had just 12 catches for 94 yards. He appeared in two games with the Baltimore Ravens in 2017 but didn't catch a pass.

Escobar had 30 catches for 333 yards and eight touchdowns for his career, which is about a quarter of a season's worth of stats for Travis Kelce.

Sadly, Escobar, who became a firefighter after retiring from the NFL, died in September 2022 in a rock-climbing accident in California. He was only 31.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.