The tight end pool in fantasy football isn't as shallow as it used to be. Last season, six tight ends averaged 10 fantasy points or better in half-PPR scoring, according to Fantasy Pros. But of the top six, only two had double-digit fantasy scores during the fantasy football playoffs.

The Cleveland Browns' David Njoku had double-digit fantasy points in all three weeks, most likely propelling your team to the second round with his 21.4 fantasy points against the Chicago Bears in the first round of the playoffs. But that was then and Njoku was playing with journeyman Joe Flacco under center.

Emerging star Sam LaPorta also pushed you into the second round with his 26.1 fantasy points against the Denver Broncos, but if you stayed with him, you were likely disappointed in his 3.3 fantasy points in Week 16 against the Minnesota Vikings. He did bounce back in Week 17 against the Dallas Cowboys with 11.9 fantasy points, hopefully it wasn't too late.

Here is a lesson for this year. There won't be a who's who of the top-ranked tight ends with a good matchup during the fantasy playoffs. The goal is to find the best matchups each week, and sometimes you will have to trust a rookie to bring you the fantasy value at the position.

Top 5 TEs with Favorable Fantasy Football Playoff Schedules Rank Name, Team Avg Draft Position Week 15 Opponent Week 16 Opponent Week 17 Opponent 1 Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys TE10, ADP93 @ Carolina Panthers v. Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Philadelphia Eagles 2 Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders TE12, ADP105 v. Atlanta Falcons v. Jacksonville Jaguars @ New Orleans Saints 3 Tyler Conklin, New York Jets* TE22, ADP181 @Jacksonville Jaguars v. Los Angeles Rams @ Buffalo Bills 4 Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles TE13, ADP113 v. Pittsburgh Steelers @ Washington Commanders v. Dallas Cowboys 5 Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens TE4, ADP 50 @ New York Giants v. Pittsburgh Steelers @ Houston Texans ADP and TE draft positions courtesy of Fantasy Pros

1 Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys

When last seen, Jake Ferguson was scoring three touchdowns on 12 targets, 10 receptions, and 93 yards in the Cowboys Wild Card Weekend loss to the Green Bay Packers. For the 2023 season, Ferguson was seventh among tight ends in targets (102) for the season, but ended up with only five touchdowns. A positive progression is due.

Ferguson led all tight ends with 27 red zone targets, while on his own team, he trailed CeeDee Lamb in red zone target shares with 23.5% to Lamb's 28.7%. He was also second on the team in targets behind Lamb's monstrous 181 targets on a 29.9% target share but ahead of Brandin Cooks' 81 targets on a 14.3% target share.

It adds to Ferguson's upside that quarterback Dak Prescott targets the tight end position 19.6% of the time and the Cowboys were top three in the NFL in most passing statistics last season.

Led the NFL in passing attempts per game: 37.4

Led the NFL in red zone passing attempts: 111

Led the NFL in passing yards per game: 265.8

Led the NFL in points per game: 30.1

This bodes well for Ferguson as the Cowboys lost running back Tony Pollard and wide receiver Michael Gallup in the off-season, with the only meaningful addition being aging running back Ezekiel Elliott added to Rico Dowdle and Deuce Vaughn in the running back room.

Ferguson's opponents during this year's fantasy football playoffs include two teams that were generous with fantasy points per game to the tight end and were in the top half for touchdowns allowed to the tight end position.

Ferguson's Opponents During Fantasy Playoff's Category Week15 Week16 Week17 Fantasy Points/G 6.1 8.6 7.2 Total Touchdowns TE 2023 4 7 6

Ferguson's Week 15 opponent, the Carolina Panthers, were the 10th best in allowing fantasy points to the tight end position while being the third best in receptions. But in Week 16, he plays the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who allowed 102 receptions to tight ends while also allowing the most average fantasy points per game, 8.6.

The Championship round is against the Philadelphia Eagles, whose secondary was bad last season. They have famously made improvements to the position in the off-season. Last season, however, they did allow 7.2 fantasy points per game to tight ends and six touchdowns.

2 Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

Bowers will have the added advantage of playing all three fantasy playoff games inside

The rookie Brock Bowers not only has the advantage of not having to worry about the elements, but also has an offensive coordinator who favors targets to the tight end position. New offensive coordinator Luke Getsy targeted the tight end over 100 times last season (the Raiders targeted the tight end 73 times last season).

In quarterback Justin Fields' 13 games last season, he got 18.4% of his fantasy points from the tight end position while 22.2% of his passing attempts went to TEs with Getsy as the OC.

Brock Bowers College Stats Year Games Receptions Receiving Yards Touchdowns 2022 15 63 942 7 2023 10 56 714 6

The rookie and Michael Mayer will see three teams in the fantasy football playoffs that have allowed over 7.5 fantasy points on average to the tight end position and in the Championship round he gets the New Orleans Saints, who allowed the second-most touchdowns to the tight end position (8).

3 Tyler Conklin, New York Jets

Conklin has exactly 87 targets in three straight seasons

With quarterbacks not named Aaron Rodgers, Conklin finished last season as QB20 in half-PPR without scoring a touchdown. Conklin was second on the Jets in receiving yards with 622. In three seasons as a Jet, he has had 119 receptions and two total touchdowns.

If Rodgers stays healthy, Conklin's playoff schedule has a high ceiling. In his last three seasons (excluding 2023), a tight end playing with Rodgers has had at least two touchdowns, including the 2020 season when Robert Tonyon had 11 touchdowns with the future Hall-of-Fame QB.

Tyler Conklin's Opponents Fantasy Playoff Category Week 15 Week 16 Week 17 Fantasy Points/G 8.0 8.6 5.5 Total Touchdowns 6 8 3 Rank 5th worst 2nd worst 4th best

Conklin will not be your TE1 with his current ADP at 181 and, therefore, you can sneak him in Weeks 15-16 in your fantasy playoffs, specifically if Rodgers is still under center. The better matchup in Week 17 will be Bowers or Trey McBride.

4 Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

Last season, in 14 games, Goedert had a 92.5% route participation, which was fifth among tight ends

Dallas Goedert is the third option on a team that has two alpha receivers, and he still commanded 592 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games. His 0.32 fantasy points per route run last season were the lowest marks of his career, but his 19.1% target share was 12th among tight ends.

This year the Eagles have a new offensive coordinator in Kellen Moore. Moore has shown a tendency of targeting tight ends in his year with the Los Angeles Chargers, where their tight ends were responsible for 90 receptions, 854 yards, and seven touchdowns. In Moore's time with the Cowboys, their tight ends averaged a 23.9% target share.

Goedert's 10 red zone targets and 92.8% routes run (in 14 games last year) makes his matchup during fantasy football playoff week favorable. Although it doesn't seem like much, five, six, and seven touchdowns at the tight end position were the third, fourth, and fifth most last year, respectively.

Dallas Goedert's 2024 Fantasy Football Playoff Opponents Team Targets/Game Yards/Game Total Touchdowns Allowed Fantasy Points/Game Steelers 7.11 50.82 7 7.3 Commanders 6.24 43.71 5 6.1 Cowboys 5.58 41.76 6 6.3

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: 41.9% of Eagles QB Jalen Hurts' fantasy points last year were from the red zone. That included 54 red zone pass attempts and 13 red zone passing touchdowns.

5 Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

In Weeks 1-10, Andrews was third in target share, 22.1%, and fifth in yards per route run

Mark Andrews is currently TE4 and the 50th overall player selected, per Fantasy Pros. Playing in only 14 games last season, he finished as TE14 averaging 11.3 fantasy points per game.

Last year was Andrews' first season with new offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Andrews finished with a career-high 73.8% catch rate and his yards after catch per reception increased to 45.3%. There is some concern about emerging tight end Isaiah Likely because, with Andrews not on the field during Weeks 12-18, Likely finished with 21 receptions, 322 receiving yards, and five touchdowns. However, in the games with a healthy Andrews on the field, Likely had only eight total receptions.

Andrews, in his nine healthy games last year, led the team in red zone targets with 17, with a red zone target rate of 35%. In his past three seasons, only Travis Kelce has more red zone targets than Andrews (69 to 54).

With Odell Beckham Jr. no longer in Baltimore, Zay Flowers steps up as the No. 1 and Andrews a reliable second option for Lamar Jackson. Last season, with Andrews on the field, Flowers had a 23% target share and Andrews had a 23.4% share. Jackson has always liked his tight end.

Jackson's reliance on Andrews will show up well during the fantasy playoff weeks when the team faces two teams that were in the bottom half of fantasy points allowed to the tight end position, including Week 17 when they face the Houston Texans, who gave up the ninth-most fantasy points to tight ends.

Mark Andrews 2023 Statistics Red Zone Targets Total TDs True Catch Rate Fantasy Points/Target 14 6 93.8% 2.22 6th ranked 2nd ranked 7th ranked 3rd ranked

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.