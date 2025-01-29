Liga MX giants Tigres UANL have submitted a bid for LA Galaxy forward Dejan Joveljic, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Talks are ongoing between the clubs about a potential deal for Joveljic.

Joveljic is in the final year of his contract. The Galaxy don't have a designated player spot to offer him the same kind of money Tigres could. Tigres are likely to triple or even quadruple his contract if a deal was agreed.

Joveljic, 25, starred for the Galaxy as they won MLS Cup this year, his best season in MLS. He had 21 goals and seven assists across 33 appearances this season, including six goals and two assists in five playoff games (397 minutes). He scored in the final as the Galaxy beat the New York Red Bulls.

The Serbian international initially joined via the U-22 initiative, but he ages out of that category this year, meaning he'll hit the cap at a higher number whether he signed a new contract or not. The Galaxy have been working around the salary cap, including deals to trade Jalen Neal (CF Montréal), Mark Delgado (LAFC) and Gaston Brugman (Nashville SC).

Tigres are among the biggest clubs in Mexico. They currently sit atop the Clausura standings after four matches. They have club-legend forward Andre-Pierre Gignac still on the team, as well as Mexican internationals Diego Lainez and Uriel Antuna, among other stars.

Joveljic previously featured for Eintracht Frankfurt, Wolfsberger AC and Anderlecht after breaking through at Red Star Belgrade.