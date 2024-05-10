Highlights The Minnesota Timberwolves have an elite defense and are tough to play against.

Tim Connelly turned the Denver Nuggets around and built a regular fixture of the NBA playoffs.

Connelly formed the Timberwolves into contenders through savvy trades, smart draft picks, and value free-agent signings.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are off to a 6-0 start in this season's NBA playoffs, looking dominant in their games so far. They swept the Phoenix Suns in convincing fashion and are up 2-0 on the defending champion Denver Nuggets.

Their defense is clearly the most dominant in the league today as they play tough, physical, and hard, making it tough for their opponents to get going.

Just a season ago, the Timberwolves were the laughingstock of the league when the media and fans alike were saying they sold their future for a failed Rudy Gobert trade.

This season, their chemistry clicked and Gobert and the Timberwolves are proving the doubters wrong with their defense.

Their roster was put together by Tim Connelly, who has been around the NBA for a long time and is the mastermind behind both the Nuggets' core and the new Timberwolves.

Connelly Turned the Nuggets Around

Connelly helped build a culture from the ground up in Denver before heading to Minnesota

Connelly got his start as a general manager and executive vice president of basketball operations in Denver for the Nuggets when they signed him in the 2013 offseason.

At that point, the Nuggets were coming off a franchise record of 57 wins, but Andre Iguodala left in a sign-and-trade in free agency and Danilo Gallinari was coming off of an ACL tear.

They were a mediocre team with no real direction. Connelly hired Brian Shaw to coach the Nuggets during that offseason, which was a short two-year tenure that was chaotic with a toxic culture. The culture got so bad it had the team chanting, "One, two, three, six weeks!" just prior to Shaw's firing.

Although Shaw's tenure was bad for the team's culture, Connelly made some great moves in the 2014 NBA Draft. He traded the 11th pick for the 16th and 19th picks. With those picks, he drafted Jusuf Nurkic and Gary Harris. He later drafted the biggest steal in NBA Draft history, Nikola Jokić, with the 41st pick, who was kept overseas for the first year.

Although Connelly's first two seasons were rocky culture-wise, he had already shown he knew how to find talent in the draft. He hired Michael Malone in the 2015 offseason, which was the start of the rebuild of both team and culture within the organization.

During Malone's introduction as a Nugget, Connelly had this to say about him via Denver7:

"Ultimately, we thought that Mike [Malone] brought all the attributes that we think is important as we kind of grow this culture, and [we're] ready to take the next step." -Connelly

Knowing what Malone has done with his time in Denver, it's safe to assume that Connelly made the right choice. Malone and Connelly created a team-first culture that is made up of selfless players who thrive on winning.

Connelly's Patience Led to Success With Nuggets

Giving his new head coach time with a good team shifted the Nuggets from a young squad to playoff regulars

After finding the correct head coach, Connelly needed to put a good team around him.

He started by drafting Emmanuel Mudiay with his first-round pick that same offseason. Jokić came over from Serbia that year as well, creating a young core of players for Malone to work with.

Mudiay was a player that didn't pan out, but the following NBA Draft, Connelly drafted Jamal Murray 7th overall.

With Jokić, Harris, and Murray, the Nuggets formed a young trio that looked bound to take over the league at some point.

During the first few years of Malone's tenure with the team, Nurkic and Jokić did not play well together as they both naturally played center.

During the 2016-17 season, Connelly traded Nurkic to the Portland Trail Blazers for Mason Plumlee. It was a good trade for both sides and Plumlee became one of the best backup big men in the NBA.

That following offseason, Connelly signed Paul Millsap, who was one of the Nuggets' best free agent signings in their history.

The Nuggets failed to make the playoffs that next year despite being 46-36, but that allowed Connelly to draft Michael Porter Jr. with the 14th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. Porter Jr. had major health concerns, causing him to fall right into the Nuggets' lap.

Although the Nuggets didn't make the playoffs in Malone's first three years as head coach, Connelly remained patient with him, just as the ownership did with Connelly, as they had trust in one another.

Nuggets record & result during Connelly and Malone's time together Season Record Result 2015-16 33-49 Missed Playoffs 2016-17 40-42 Missed Playoffs 2017-18 46-36 Missed Playoffs 2018-19 54-28 Lost Second Round 2019-20 46-27 Lost Conference Finals 2020-21 47-25 Lost Second Round 2021-22 48-34 Lost First Round

The Nuggets made the playoffs the following season for the first time and performed well, losing in seven games in the second round to the Trail Blazers.

The following year showed improvement as the Nuggets core made it to the Western Conference Finals, losing against the eventual champion Los Angeles Lakers.

In the 2020-21 season, Connelly traded for Aaron Gordon at the trade deadline, sending Harris, R.J. Hampton, and a first-round pick to the Orlando Magic for him.

Gordon completely changed the dynamic for the Nuggets and, following the trade, the Nuggets looked unstoppable until Murray tore his ACL.

Connelly drafted Bones Hyland in the following NBA Draft, and signed filler players to try and help the Nuggets get further in the playoffs without Murray.

Porter Jr. had his third back surgery early in the 2021-22 season, which left Jokić having to carry the Nuggets. They got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Phoenix Suns, which marked the end of Connelly's time with the Nuggets.

He instilled a culture that has lasted to this day, and ultimately led to the franchise's first championship in the 2022-23 season.

Connelly Has Formed the Timberwolves Into Contenders

From playoff hopefuls to a defensive juggernaut

Tim Connelly signed with the Timberwolves in May 2022 as their president of basketball operations on a five-year term for $40 million.

He was handed a team that had one of the league's rising superstars in Anthony Edwards, along with a solid supporting cast, including Karl Anthony-Towns.

Connelly wasted no time at all and made a huge splash by trading for Gobert. The package to receive the multi-time Defensive Player of the Year winner was expensive and heavily criticized.

Connelly also signed Kyle Anderson that offseason, who has been a great role player for the Timberwolves.

At the deadline, Connelly traded D'Angelo Russell in a three-team trade that landed them Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Mike Conley, who have been incredible contributors for the Timberwolves since their arrival.

This past offseason, Connelly signed both Alexander-Walker and Jaden McDaniels to extensions, securing two elite defenders for a while longer.

This season, Connelly's moves have shown their worth and impact as the Timberwolves were the top-seed in the western conference for a large portion of the season.

Their chemistry is much improved from last season and their defense is elite, ranking first in many categories, with many thanks to Gobert, who won his fourth DPOY award this season.

At the trade deadline this season, Connelly traded for Monte Morris, a player he drafted during his time with the Nuggets, who has served as a reliable backup to Conley this year.

Connelly proved he is a mastermind by crafting a team that is an elite matchup against the first team he built.

Connelly's Timberwolves have the chance to knock the Nuggets out this year after losing to them in five games in the first round last season.