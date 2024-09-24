Former Manchester United and Everton goalkeeper Tim Howard has shocked football fans around the world by claiming that Pep Guardiola has 'ruined football' in an incredible new take. The 45-year-old made 399 Premier League appearances between his stints at Old Trafford and Goodison Park and memorably made one of the greatest saves the division has ever seen.

He left England's top flight in 2016 to return to his homeland just before Guardiola took charge of his first game at Manchester City. It appears as though Howard departed at the right time, as the American has now given a scathing criticism on the impact that the Spaniard has had on the footballing landscape.

The former USMNT player also cited it as a reason for his country's failure at the Copa America

Howard appeared as a guest on the first full episode of the 'It's Called Soccer' podcast hosted by The Overlap duo Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher. The ex-shotstopper was asked what advice he would give incoming USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino and in his answer, the Premier League veteran took a dig at Guardiola when saying what Pochettino must avoid. As quoted by the Daily Mail, Howard stated:

"What Gregg Berhalter did (when he managed the USA) was — you look back at my generation, we were just a bunch of tough, rugged guys. We had a couple of match-winners. He got this team to believe they could compete and be expansive and play well in the forward areas. "In all ways, Pep Guardiola has ruined football. Pep Guardiola has taught everybody that they can play expansive football. They can’t. Not everybody can do it, three teams in the world can do it really well. "I think you have to be resolute at times. And when you look at Pochettino's best teams, on his Tottenham teams it was two banks of four plus two at the top. And then when they broke, they broke with four players, they allowed them to express themselves. Ultimately, they were rock-solid defensively, or at least tried to be.

"And so I think if [Pochettino] starts to instil that resoluteness defensively, they have enough players in the forward areas where they can be dangerous."

Howard's Realistic Expectations for 2026 World Cup

Pochettino has claimed that the United States must believe they can win the tournament

During the same conversation, Howard was asked what his expectations when the United States hosts the World Cup for the first time in 30 years in 2026. Although new head coach Pochettino has said that his players must believe they can go all the way, Howard is keeping his feet firmly rooted to the ground with his prediction:

"U.S teams will and should get out of the group and then they have to win a second round game. You have to have a signature win. It almost sounds like a loser's mentality, but get over that next round game and get into the quarter-finals and give a really good account of yourself. I think that's something we can be proud of with that team."