Former Premier League goalkeeper Tim Howard has slammed Diogo Dalot for his role in Tottenham's opening goal against Manchester United on Sunday afternoon. Micky van de Ven was given acres of space at Old Trafford, allowing him to carry the ball 70 yards to the byline before setting up Brennan Johnson for the first goal inside the opening three minutes.

That early strike set the tone for a 3-0 defeat for United, with Bruno Fernandes' red card just before half-time contributing to a dismal afternoon that Erik ten Hag will be keen to quickly put behind him. Second-half goals from Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke appeared to snuff out the final candle in the Red Devils' darkened room, as pressure continues to mount on the United's beleaguered manager.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have suffered back-to-back home league defeats by three or more goals for the first time since November 1st, 2023, under Erik ten Hag. This previously happened in October 1962.

Nevertheless, while club captain Fernandes chose to address the post-match fallout and apologise to both his teammates and fans, the Portuguese midfielder hasn’t been the only one facing criticism since the final whistle, with his compatriot now also in the firing line.

Diogo Dalot Faces Questions Over Defending

He appeared to give up on marking the goalscorer

Much of the uproar over the opening goal centred on how Van de Ven was allowed to glide past four or five United defenders with so much space. However, new footage now highlights Dalot's role in leaving Johnson unmarked inside the six-yard box, with one X (Twitter) user commenting: "Ten Hag isn’t the only issue at this rotten club. The players are quitters. Tim Howard calls out Dalot for quitting on the first goal". Watch the video below:

Analysing the incident, Howard said of Dalot:

"Dalot's almost stride-by-stride, slightly behind Brennan Johnson. All he needs to do is kick it into another gear. Instead, he stops and puts his hand up. He knows he doesn't give an effort. It's indefensible. You can't protect players when they don't give 100 per cent effort - particularly at home."

Tim Howard, working as a pundit for NBC Sports, first called out the £85k-per-week Portuguese international for effectively giving up in his attempts to keep up with Johnson. This has since been followed by criticism from his own fan-base. One user on X said: "For someone as fast as Dalot is, this is unbelievable. He can see his man. He can anticipate that a cross is going to come in. I can’t get my head around what he’s doing here."

Related Every Manchester United Player's Wages For the 2024/25 Season There are some eye-watering figures being spent every week on the United squad

A second commented: "I find it hard to forgive players when they just quit like this. This is a terrible mindset! The players' mentality at this club is rotten", while a third added: "Very shameless defending. This attitude isn't what we need at Old Trafford." Meanwhile, a fourth put it more plainly, remarking: "That’s embarrassing."

United's Struggles Continue

Red Devils already face an uphill battle

After six Premier League matches to start the new season, Man United currently sit 12th, with two wins, one draw, and three losses. They've also scored fewer goals at home than both Tottenham and Liverpool. It's a troubling sign for a manager who, after last season’s unexpected FA Cup triumph over Manchester City, was rewarded with a contract extension and promised a brighter future.

This shock victory over their neighbours then followed a busy summer transfer period, which saw the likes of Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs de Ligt, and Joshua Zirkzee join the Red Devils. This, coupled with an optimistic new hierarchy, gave fans a glimmer of hope that things would be back to as they should at Old Trafford.

Yet, despite all the backing, and despite all the trust, Ten Hag has yet to show he can walk the walk again this term. Rumours suggested a loss against Tottenham could have been the end of his reign, but only time will tell.