Former Manchester United goalkeeper Tim Howard has controversially defended the club's unpopular owners, the Glazer family, amid a planned protest at Old Trafford as the Red Devils prepare to face Arsenal in the Premier League this weekend. The fan group 'The 1958' are staging a protest against what they've claimed to be 20 years of the Glazers leading them to the 'brink of financial armageddon'.

The group is urging fans to wear black to symbolise their club ‘slowly dying’ and join the protest, which will begin at the Tollgate pub at 3pm and move down Talbot Road, Warwick Road and Sir Matt Busby Way before pausing at the Trinity statue and continuing down the Munich Tunnel. It comes with the club down in 14th and on course for their worst Premier League campaign ever.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe became co-owner almost a year ago, and he too faces scrutiny from fans amid fears of increased prices for season ticket holders as well as a further 200 redundancies for staff. But as the rift between United’s loyal supporters and the boardroom deepens, Howard has added fuel to the fire, causing an uproar by defending the headless chickens running the show at Old Trafford.

Tim Howard Launches Surprising Defence of Glazers' Family

He claimed they have the right to 'run the club in any way they want'

Howard won an FA Cup and League Cup while on the books at Man United, achieving a total of 77 appearances across four years before moving to Everton in 2007. Yet, his opinions on those upstairs during his time in M16 don't quite align with those of the fanbase. Speaking to BeIN Sports during a recent sit-down interview, the 46-year-old was quick to defend the Glazers. He said (watch the interview below):

"The Glazers own the football club, and that in turn is a business. When you spend your billions to own a business, you have the right to run it in any way you want."

Indeed, while Howard acknowledged that perhaps the money being spent at Man United hasn't always been made on wise decisions, he dug his hole deeper by adding that he doesn't believe the owners can be blamed for that. As such, he has found himself facing criticism from his old supporters from all angles online.

The retired shot-stopper has been encouraged to do some research

"Factually incorrect and disrespectful, Tim," the founder of United We Stand, Andy Mittens, replied. "No billions were spent. They took control of one of the world’s biggest sporting institutions via a controversial and highly leveraged buy out, loading debt which weighs the club down. Even some involved don’t advocate what happened."

A second comment added: "They didn't spend billions, they took out a loan to buy the club, then saddled that debt onto the club. Why are you interviewing a former goalkeeper about something he doesn't have a clue on." Meanwhile, a third remarked: "For a man who played for the club, he just doesn’t get it. Nor could he be bothered to do even the most cursory research. He’s entitled to an opinion, but this is just factually wrong."

Finally, a fourth piece of criticism put American sports values in the firing line, as another critic concluded: "Football clubs in England are community assets, they’re not franchises which are investment vehicles like in America. You can’t transplant United to Lowestoft. He should also really fix the narrative about whose money is being spent. Disappointing this from Tim."