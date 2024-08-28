Key Takeaways Tim Patrick took some time to find his footing in the league, but he put together two solid seasons in 2020 and 2021.

Unfortunately, injuries have caused him to miss both the 2022 and 2023 seasons, and he ended up being cut by the Denver Broncos on August 27.

It didn't take long for Patrick to find a new team, as reports claim he's expected to sign with the Detroit Lions.

Tim Patrick has certainly had some ups and downs over the course of his career.

He had to fight his way into the league after going undrafted back in 2017. He originally signed with the Baltimore Ravens later that summer, but then was cut during training camp. Patrick found his way onto the San Francisco 49ers ' roster soon after, before being cut again for the second time that same summer.

Patrick didn't give up there, though, finding a way onto the Denver Broncos ' practice squad in 2018, where he eventually worked his way onto the active roster. Once the 2020 season came around, Patrick finally managed to break out, having arguably the best season of his career.

At that time, it looked like Patrick was on the fast track to becoming one of the Broncos' next great receivers. Fast-forward to the present day, and he's been cut after Denver failed to find a trade partner for him. However, Patrick didn't seem to have to wait too long to find a new team:

If the reports are true, Patrick will be joining the Detroit Lions for the 2024 season, where he hopes to revive his career. Let's take a look at what he can bring to the Lions this season, and look back at how his time in Denver came to an end.

How Would Patrick Fit on the Lions?

Patrick could slide in as the team's fourth option at WR

If he does indeed sign in Detroit, Patrick will be joining a pretty talented receiving room, and a team that's on the cusp of the Super Bowl . Of course, Detroit has their star receiver in Amon-Ra St. Brown , but they've also got two solid options in Jameson Williams and Kalif Raymond .

Lions' Current Receiving Core in 2023 Player Production Amon-Ra St. Brown 119 rec, 1,515 yards, 10 TD Khalif Raymond 35 rec, 489 yards, 1 TD Jameson Williams 24 rec, 354 yards, 2 TD

Detroit also had Josh Reynolds in 2023, but he's no longer on the roster. It's worth noting that Williams was suspended for four games last year, and Detroit also has a star tight end in Sam LaPorta , so although their depth seems thin based off the table above, it's not as if the position is a major need for the team at all.

Patrick hasn't played meaningful football since the 2021 regular season, so they shouldn't expect him to step right in as a reliable fourth option. However, Patrick was very solid in his last NFL action, so it would be a good low-risk, high-reward move for Detroit.

What Caused Denver to Move on From Patrick?

Back-to-back devastating injuries halted Patrick's career

© Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

After the 2021 season, things were looking good for the Broncos offense. Between Patrick, Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton , the team had three quality receivers. Now, the only one of those three still in Denver is Sutton.

Patrick first suffered a torn ACL before the 2022 season. Then, he suffered a torn Achilles before the 2023 season. Both of these injuries happened before Patrick ever touched the field, and they each sidelined him for the entire season. As a result, it's now been two full years since Patrick has played in a regular season game.

What made things tricky for Denver and Patrick was his three-year, $30 million contract extension that was signed midway through the 2021 season. Naturally, $10 million is a lot to spend on a player per year that hasn't played in two seasons.

In an ultimate team-player move, Patrick agreed to drop his 2024 salary all the way down to the league minimum, at $1.125 million, which further endeared him to a Broncos faithful that already tapped him as a fan favorite.

Tim Patrick's Last Full Season (2021) Stat Patrick Receptions 53 Receiving Yards 734 Yards per Reception 13.8 Receiving TD 5

With his injury history, he had been an obvious trade candidate over the offseason. Despite Denver's willingness to trade him, and Patrick's impressive performances throughout both training camp and Denver's preseason games, the Broncos were unable to find a partner.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: When he was on the field, Patrick knew how to produce and had a nose for the sticks. He contributed 72 first downs across the 2020-2021 seasons, and his 55.5 success rate during that time ranked in the top 25 among WRs with 150+ targets.

Although no trade materialized, the demand for Patrick seemed to still exist, as he's expected to sign with the Lions very quickly after being released. For his sake, we'll hope he can turn things in the right direction. He made some strides this offseason, and seems to be a sleeper candidate in 2024, so that looks like a decent possibility.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.