In 1995, fresh after winning the Premier League title, Blackburn Rovers were looking to further strengthen their squad with the potential signing of 23-year-old Bordeaux attacking midfielder Zinedine Zidane, but the move collapsed, when club owner Jack Walker asked his team manager Kenny Dalglish why they needed Zidane when they had Tim Sherwood running the midfield.

Rovers owner Jack Walker was a self-made millionaire who'd grown up cheering the team on from the Ewood Park terraces. He was no fool and, if anything, simply loyal to the players who had won their first top flight title in 81 years. Although Zidane, along with fellow French international Christophe Dugarry, flew to England to meet the club, the move, as we know, never materialised.

While Zidane would play in England the following summer, it was for France in Euro 96, where he helped the French reach the semi-finals, where they lost to the Czech Republic. Zidane had scored his penalty in the shoot-out victory over the Dutch in the quarter-final at Anfield. The following two years were when the Frenchman was really building his reputation on the way to a man of the match performance in the 1998 World Cup final.

Zidane's Superb Form Ahead of 95/96 Season

The Frenchman got his country within a whisker of the Euro 96 final

Zidane gained the attention of bigger European clubs in the lead up to the Euros for his performances with Bordeaux. While they struggled in the league, finishing only four points above the relegation zone, Zidane was the driving force for the club reaching the 1996 UEFA Cup final. Enroute, they overturned a two-goal deficit to beat AC Milan 3-0 in the second leg of the quarter-finals. This was a Milan team that featured Franco Baresi and Paolo Maldini in the back four. In the end, they didn't have enough to win the trophy, losing 5-1 over two legs to Bayern Munich. But from hereon, Zidane was on the radar of the biggest clubs in the world.

If we can, for a moment, imagine how Zidane would have performed in a Blackburn shirt in the mid-nineties. Rovers followed up their title winning season in seventh place, sandwiched between Everton in sixth and Spurs in eighth, but they were incredibly reliant on Alan Shearer's 37 goals that year. They'd splashed out three and a half million for Manchester City's Gary Flitcroft, but his midfield graft is not comparable to Zidane. Shearer would have to rely on Stuart Ripley and Lars Bohinen for service, but how many more goals would he have scored if the Frenchman was there to assist him? The mind boggles.

Zidane's Link-up With Alan Shearer Could Have Been Amazing

He would have set the Premier League alight

It is not difficult to imagine Zidane dropping deep to receive a short pass from Henning Berg, before dancing forward and creating chances for Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton. Even if Blackburn didn't defend their title, with Zidane in the side, they would have thrilled Rovers fans with memories to rival the season before.

Then Blackburn skipper Tim Sherwood recalled Jack Walker's thinking at the time, as reported in the Daily Express, saying:

"We were English champions and Zidane and Christophe Dugarry came to the training ground to have a look around. "It was an impressive training ground, by the way, but they decided or Jack Walker decided that they weren’t going to join us. "I think he was wrong. It was probably more coming from the heart than his head. He was a very astute business man but when it came to football and when it came to his club, which was Blackburn Rovers, he just played with his heart all the time and on this occasion I think he was wrong."

Blackburn finished as high as sixth in 1998, but by 1999 they had been relegated from the Premier League. By then, Zidane was a World Cup winner and double Serie A winner, while the following year he would win the Euros in 2000.

Although the move to England never did take place, the fact it was close to happening makes it something of a cult story. That said, Blackburn strikers of the time and the club's fans dearly wished it had come to fruition.

Zinedine Zidane's 1995/96 Statistics Bordeaux appearances 51 Bordeaux goals 12 France appearances 10 France goals 1

