Former Premier League-winning captain Tim Sherwood has been branded a disgrace on social media following his comments about Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson. The Senegalese forward found himself on the scoresheet for the ninth time this season in the Blues' 2-1 win over Brentford on Sunday but had a mixed afternoon as he also put himself in contention for the 'miss of the season' award.

The 23-year-old has often come under fire for his lack of clinical ability, and despite his impressive start to the season, he found himself once again targeted by pundits - this time in the form of Sherwood. However, many people were left shocked by the former Tottenham manager's comments as he gave a frank opinion on the Chelsea frontman.

Related Why Nicolas Jackson Hit Out at John Obi Mikel on Social Media Jackson did not hold back with his comments aimed at the former Chelsea midfielder.

Sherwood Describes Jackson as a 'Soccer Aid' Player

The 55-year-old said the striker was like a 'rapper or an actor'

Speaking as part of Premier League Productions broadcast of the game at Stamford Bridge, Sherwood slammed Jackson for his inconsistency. As per the Daily Mail, the former Aston Villa boss stated:

"Not just today, I think all season, well, since I’ve seen Nicolas Jackson, he’s so unpredictable. At times he looks like someone playing in Soccer Aid who’s not a footballer. Look at this chance [Jackson’s miss from six yards], that looks like someone who is a rapper or an actor or something trying to play football. "But then all of a sudden he just turns it on. He’s such a threat because he tries to get in behind, he doesn’t mind if he misses chances because he knows his one will come."

The reaction online was one of shock and disgust from fans, who were left unhappy with the nature of Sherwood's comments.

Jackson has found himself criticised by multiple former Premier League stars this season, with former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel previously claiming that his old club needed a striker akin to Didier Drogba if they wanted to challenge for top honours again in the future.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nicolas Jackson has scored 21 Premier League goals in his first 50 appearances. Didier Drogba had 16 in the same number of games.

Related Exclusive: Kalidou Koulibaly Says £32m Chelsea Star Can Win Ballon d'Or Al-Hilal defender Kalidou Koulibaly believes Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson has the potential to win the Ballon d'Or

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 16/12/2024