Pundit Tim Sherwood has raised a few eyebrows when naming his Premier League Team of the Season for 2024/25 so far. In his defence, he was asked to only pick one player from each club, but that still doesn't justify leaving out Mohamed Salah.

The Liverpool star – arguably the best winger in the world right now – has been on fire this season, becoming the first player in Premier League history to both score and assist in eight matches in a single season after the recent 5-0 win over West Ham. He has also now either scored or assisted in 11 consecutive league fixtures, leaving him with 30 goal contributions in 18 top-flight games so far this season (and 40 in all competitions).

With that in mind, it's caused quite a stir that former Tottenham Hotspur player and manager Sherwood omitted Salah from his team, instead picking Jarrod Bowen who has five goals and four assists for West Ham United.

With the Egyptian not included, this left space for Trent Alexander-Arnold to come in as Sherwood's pick for Liverpool. He told Sky Sports:

"I have to have Trent Alexander-Arnold in there. There's no better right-back in the league."

Interestingly enough, Mohammed Kudus really seemed to catch the eye despite West Ham being thrashed by Salah's Liverpool. But for Sherwood, Bowen has been the superior player. He justified his pick, saying of the Englishman: "I think he's incredible. I think he could play for a top-three side."

Fans were understandably baffled by Salah's omission, with one writing: "Crazy that he’s the best player in the league but left out of this." Another added: "They are doing this to get attention. It's very obvious." A third noted: "How he’s picked Trent over Mo is outrageous."

Sticking to the topic of Liverpool, Sherwood also claimed that Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez 'will be at Liverpool next year anyway'.

As well as Salah, other notable admissions from his team were Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch, David Raya, William Saliba, Gabriel, Moises Caicedo, and all Manchester City players – although, again, he could only name one player from each team.

He also bizarrely selected Alexander Isak as a left winger with Bukayo Saka in at centre-forward.

Stats via Transfermarkt - as of 30/12/24.