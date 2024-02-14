Highlights Liverpool are reportedly considering Tim Steidten for a behind-the-scenes role at Anfield.

Liverpool are reportedly considering appointing West Ham United's Tim Steidten in a behind-the-scenes role at Anfield, and the 44-year-old has now spoken publicly about his future, addressing rumours that the Merseyside club are interested in him.

Steidten was appointed as West Ham's technical director back in July 2023 and he oversaw a mini rebuild in David Moyes' midfield. Declan Rice was sold to Arsenal during the summer transfer window, with the Hammers bringing in James Ward-Prowse, Edson Alvarez, and Mohammed Kudus.

Despite being at the club for less than a year, Steidten has already been linked with a departure. Whether West Ham will be able to keep him at the London Stadium remains to be seen, as interest from Liverpool could be too much for him to ignore.

Tim Steidten addresses Liverpool interest

West Ham are bracing for an approach from Liverpool

A report from MailOnline has suggested that Steidten is on Liverpool's shortlist to be appointed in a background role at Anfield. With Jorg Schmadtke following Jurgen Klopp out of the door, the Reds are considering bringing Steidten to the Merseyside club. It's understood that the Hammers are bracing for an approach from Liverpool for their technical director.

Steidten has now spoken publicly for the first time about Liverpool's potential interest, confessing that it's an honour to be linked with such a big club...

"I've heard that I am supposed to be on the list at Liverpool. It is one of the biggest clubs in the world, so it's an honour. But so far nobody from Liverpool has contacted me yet. I generally feel very comfortable at West Ham. I quickly realised how intense this league is. Accordingly, we signed the right players in the last transfer windows. The squad is strong, so we can achieve our goals.“

Steidten certainly isn't afraid to wax lyrical about the Merseyside outfit and it's interesting that he's opted to speak publicly about the situation. The former Bayer Leverkusen man has added that he is already planning for the next transfer window with West Ham, but he doesn't know what the future will hold...

"I am looking forward to facing the next weeks and months until the end of the season. Of course we are already planning the next window. What happens to the future, we will see.“

Steidten will struggle to say no to Liverpool

The West Ham director has also worked with Xabi Alonso

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Steidten would struggle to say no to joining a club the size of Liverpool. The German director has also previously worked with Xabi Alonso during his time at Leverkusen, and the former Liverpool midfielder has been linked with the soon-to-be vacant job at Anfield.

It's understood that Alonso has been identified by Liverpool as their top choice to take over from Klopp in the summer, when the former Borussia Dortmund man will depart. It's unclear whether Steidten and Alonso have a strong relationship after their time together, but it's interesting nonetheless.