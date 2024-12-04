West Ham United are considering appointing former Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand, who is reportedly one of technical director Tim Steidten’s preferred choices to replace Julen Lopetegui, according to ExWHUEmployee.

The Hammers are believed to be drawing up contingency plans as pressure mounts on the Spanish tactician following another Premier League defeat on Tuesday.

West Ham’s 3-1 loss at Leicester City left them 14th in the table, just six points above the relegation zone after 14 matches.

The defeat has heightened scrutiny on Lopetegui, who faces an uncertain future at the London Stadium just seven months after succeeding David Moyes.

West Ham chiefs are reportedly concerned about the team’s progress under the Spaniard and he is now believed to be under significant pressure ahead of two crucial games against Wolves and Bournemouth.

According to ExWHUEmployee, Hjulmand, currently unemployed after leaving his role with Denmark in July, is one of Steidten’s top choices to replace Lopetegui mid-season:

Hjulmand last managed at the club level in 2019 during a three-year stint with Danish side Nordsjaelland, where he recorded 49 wins in 124 matches.

The 52-year-old took charge of Denmark in August 2020, leading them to the Euro 2020 semi-finals, where they lost 2–1 after extra time to England.

Hjulmand resigned in July 2024 after Denmark’s 2-0 loss to hosts Germany in the Euro 2024 round of 16 and has been seeking a new role since.

Reports suggest the Danish tactician is one of several names being considered by West Ham, alongside former Porto boss Sergio Conceicao.

Conceicao is also out of work after leaving Porto last summer following a successful tenure with three league titles in seven years.

Other options reportedly include former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri and ex-Chelsea coach Graham Potter, who has been without a job since being dismissed by the Blues in April 2023.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-11-24.