Highlights West Ham manager David Moyes and technical director Tim Steidten have a strained relationship, creating a complicated working environment.

Recent poor performances and results have put Moyes' future in doubt, with talks of a new contract now stalled.

Steidten is being considered for a sporting director role at Liverpool, adding to the potential changes at West Ham.

West Ham United manager David Moyes and technical director Tim Steidten have reportedly been involved in behind-the-scenes rifts at the London Stadium, and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that it's not been a great working environment and is currently a complicated situation.

It's been an interesting season for the Hammers so far, who are sitting in the top half of the Premier League table while also still competing in the Europa League. However, a poor run of form and some disappointing performances have created unrest among the fanbase, and Moyes' future in particular is now in doubt.

Steidten has also been linked with a departure from the London Stadium, so there could be plenty of change at West Ham in the coming weeks. How much of an impact Steidten and Moyes' relationship is having an impact remains to be seen, but it will be interesting to see how long they're still working together.

'No love lost' between Steidten and Moyes

Journalist Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that there is 'no love lost' between Steidten and Moyes and he doesn't believe everything is rosy behind the scenes. Steidten did a superb job when given a hefty amount of cash following the sale of Declan Rice, replacing him with James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez to shore up the midfield, while also adding the trickery of Mohammed Kudus in a more advanced role.

Moyes started the season well and it looked like the Hammers were dealing with the loss of Rice seamlessly, but over the last few weeks, their performances and results have taken a dip. It looked as though the Scottish manager was going to be granted an extension on his current contract, but that might not be so straightforward.

West Ham United's results since their last win Date Opposition Result January 2 Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 January 7 Bristol City 1-1 January 16 Bristol City 0-1 January 21 Sheffield United 2-2 February 1 Bournemouth 1-1 February 4 Manchester United 0-3 February 11 Arsenal 0-6 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 15/02/2024

As per MailOnline, Moyes was set to sign a new deal at the London Stadium, but after a recent 6-0 defeat at home to Arsenal, contract talks have now stalled. The Scottish manager will leave at the end of the season if new terms aren't agreed, and they could wait until how the rest of the campaign plays out before making a decision.

It's understood that Steidten is on Liverpool's shortlist for a sporting director role at Anfield with Jorg Schmadtke set to follow Jurgen Klopp out the door. It could be all change at the London Stadium.

Related West Ham would face 'big backlash' with new Moyes contract West Ham United are mulling over whether to hand David Moyes fresh terms at the London Stadium

Dean Jones - Steidten and Moyes a complicated situation

Jones has suggested that it's not been a great working environment at West Ham for Steidten and Moyes and it's becoming a complicated situation. The journalist adds that there is always a lot of people interfering when it comes to transfers, whether that be third parties, agents, or others at the club. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I don't think he's gonna be absent of any blame in what's happened and I think you'd have to find out deeper as to what's going on between Steidten and Moyes and to what extent any friction might have caused further problems at West Ham. Maybe it's minimal, maybe it's more than that. I don't know. But it's not been a great working environment at times by the sound of things. And there's always a lot of people interfering by the sound of it when it comes to transfers, whether it's third parties or agents or other people at the club. So it's always a complicated situation, but Steidten is certainly getting an interesting glance at what life's like at West Ham."

Graham Potter eyed as Moyes replacement

It's understood that former Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea manager Graham Potter is being eyed as a potential replacement for Moyes if West Ham to decide to pull the trigger. Potter has been out of work since being relieved of his duties at Stamford Bridge last season.

Journalist Jones has previously told GIVEMESPORT that Potter would be a good fit for the Hammers and they are at a good level for the 48-year-old to come in after a difficult time with Chelsea. Whether Moyes is sacked before the end of the campaign will likely depend on upcoming results, but the chances of a renewal appear to be decreasing.