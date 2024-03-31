Highlights Tim Tszyu suffered a gruesome cut due to an accidental elbow from Fundora in the second round.

His injury was so severe that the ringside doctor was called, but the fight was allowed to continue.

Fundora scored the upset win, despite only taking the fight on 11 days notice.

Tim Tszyu suffered the first defeat of his professional boxing career after falling victim to a gruesome cut in the early stages of his world title bout with Sebastian Fundora on Saturday night. The Australian entered the ring at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas hoping to follow in the footsteps of his legendary father Kostya by becoming a unified world champion. However, that dream came crashing down thanks to an accidental elbow from Fundora in the second round.

The fight had started well for Tszyu, who was defending his WBO super welterweight belt and also hoping to claim the vacant WBC version of the 154-pound crown. The 29-year-old had his American opponent on the back foot in the opening round and looked to be settling into proceedings nicely. Disaster struck, though, when Tszyu leaned into Fundora at the end of the second - and caught a huge elbow to the top of his head as a result.

Tim Tszyu Suffers Sickening Cut During Loss to Sebastian Fundora

The Australian's corner battled to get injury under control

Tszyu's corner had their work cut out for them with just a minute in between rounds to try and stem the blood flow, but never managed to do much to prevent the claret from flowing into their fighter's eyes throughout the remaining 10 rounds. To his credit, despite having obvious problems with his vision, Tszyu continued to battle on, desperate to hold on to his unbeaten 25-fight winning streak. Even with waves of blood pouring down his face, the defending champion had several moments of success himself in the rounds that followed.

By the end of the fifth, Fundora was also bleeding noticeably from his mouth and nose. The fight had become so gory that veteran combat sports announcer Mauro Ranallo compared the ring to "a crime scene" on commentary. The ringside doctor could easily have called a halt to the action after Tszyu suffered his cut in the second round. Had the bout been stopped at that point - or at any time before the end of the fourth round because of injury - then the fight would have been declared a technical draw. Somehow, Tszyu was cleared to continue - leading to some brutal imagery in the latter part of the fight.

Tszyu Vs Fundora Even Made Fellow Fighters Uncomfortable

Calls were made for bout to be stopped

Even professional fighters were concerned about the level of savagery on show. Former IBF featherweight champion Billy Dib took to social media mid-way through the contest to declare: "This is ridiculous. This fight needs to be stopped. The amount of blood being lost is dangerous." Three-weight world champion Claressa Shields agreed with that sentiment as she called the fight: "Probably the bloodiest I’ve seen in a while!"

Unfortunately for Tszyu his bravery proved to be in vain as he fell to a split decision defeat, with the judges scoring the contest 116 -112, 115-113, 112-116 in favour of Fundora. The result marks the end of a remarkable 11 days for the Florida-born contender, who only took the fight when Tszyu's original opponent, Keith Thurman, was ruled out with a ruptured bicep. After such a ferocious battle, it is likely that a rematch will be on the cards once both men have healed their war wounds.