Jamie Redknapp has described Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber as 'very lucky' following his challenge on Tottenham Hotspur star Pedro Porro in the north London derby on Saturday - with the £38million Dutchman only escaping with a yellow card for a perceived studs-up challenge on his Spanish counterpart.

A fairly tame rivalry saw both sides have decent chances to take the lead in Sunday's game, with Dominic Solanke and Gabriel Martinelli both unable to break the deadlock in what was a tense game between the long-standing enemies. However, just before half-time, Timber entered battle with Porro and looked almost destined to have rolled his studs onto the right-back's ankle. He did get the ball first, and that likely saved him from an early bath despite Porro going down in anguish and Timber being booked - but Redknapp claimed that Timber was lucky to still be on the field of play after his tackle.

Timber 'Lucky' to Escape Red Card vs Tottenham

The Arsenal star was millimetres off rolling his studs onto Porro

Speaking as part of Sky Sports' punditry team during half-time of the crunch clash, Redknapp was asked for his opinion of the tackle.

And he believed that other referees than Jarred Gillett would have sent Timber off in a similar scenario. The former England international said:

"It's an unusual action, because he definitely does go over the top of the ball. He rolls his foot and it's an unusual action. "He normally comes in with a side-footed challenge for an action like this, but he goes over the top with his studs on it. His foot then bounces on the ball. "We had a tackle here last year with Curtis Jones and [Yves] Bissouma, and Curtis Jones was sent off for that. It's similar, and he is very, very lucky. Has he gone with excessive force to do it? No. He's given the referee a massive decision to make, and I think he's incredibly lucky because other referees I think might have sent him off. He doesn't need to go in like that. It's excessive force that he's gone in with. I think he's lucky."

Arsenal vs Tottenham is a Feisty Fixture

There have been plenty of red cards in recent meetings

Derby clashes in north London regularly see red cards. In the last 10 clashes alone there have been three red cards; the latest being Emerson Royal's dismissal for a studs up challenge on Martinelli in October 2022.

Elsewhere, Rob Holding received his marching orders towards the end of the 2021/22 season for two quick fire yellow cards as Tottenham ousted the Gunners to qualify for the Champions League - and Erik Lamela was sent off for elbowing Kieran Tierney in the Premier League season that was played behind closed doors.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Timber only featured three times for Arsenal in his debut season, owing to an ACL injury.

As such, it wouldn't have been out of the question for Timber to have been sent packing by Gillett with the previous track record of dismissals between the two in feisty derby clashes.

The decision did play a huge part in defining the game as the Dutchman remained on the field when Arsenal went 1-0 up via a Gabriel header - which may not have happened had the Gunners gone down to 10 men under Timber's challenge.

