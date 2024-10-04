Mikel Arteta has revealed that Jurrien Timber and Takehiro Tomiyasu could feature for Arsenal against Southampton on Saturday afternoon, while Oleksandr Zinchenko is likely to return to action after the international break.

The Gunners have suffered from an array of injuries in their back-line already this season, with the aforementioned trio all enduring setbacks at various points. Timber, off the back of an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained in the opening game of last season, was hooked at half-time of Tuesday night's routine victory over Paris Saint-Germain, and is now facing a late fitness test to determine his availability for the weekend.

Meanwhile, Tomiyasu has missed the entirety of the campaign so far with a knee issue but returned to training earlier this week and is in the frame to play against the Saints. As for Zinchenko, the Ukrainian won't be ready in time for the visit of Russell Martin's side, as he continues to suffer from a calf injury.

Injuries have been a feature of Arsenal's season so far, with the likes of Mikel Merino and Martin Odegaard absent for much of the campaign, causing issues for Arteta in his midfield selection. However, due to the extensive depth at the Spaniard's disposal, the fitness problems his defenders have suffered have gone under the radar.

Versatile full-back Timber spent almost the entire duration of his debut campaign in North London on the sidelines, but has started the new season in fine form. The Ducthman's impressive display in midweek against PSG was dubbed 'unbelievable', although he was forced off as a precautionary measure at the interval.

Given he's still in partial rehabilitation following his serious injury, minor set-backs are inevitable, and he's in contention to play some part in the Gunners' fixture against Southampton at the Emirates on Saturday.

"We had to modify training for a lot of players. We’ve done the same today because of the load that they had, so it’s a decision to make this afternoon, whether to involve them, yes or no. They [White and Timber] are close, and Tomiyasu as well is quite close to being involved, so good news. "Alex [Zinchenko] probably after the international break if everything goes well. He’s progressing really well. Martin [Odegaard] is very difficult, I expected still with the boot and a lot of things and he’s working so hard and is feeling good and is pushing it so it’s difficult to give a timeline."

The former Manchester City coach also confirmed that Odegaard is still weeks from returning to the pitch, and refused to affirm that the Norwegian's return date would be immediately after the international break.

Arsenal's Current Injury List Player Injury Potential Return Date Jurrien Timber Unknown 5/10/2024 Takehiro Tomiyasu Knee 5/10/2024 Ben White Knee 5/10/2024 Oleksandr Zinchenko Calf/Shin/Heel 19/10/2024 Martin Odegaard Ankle/Foot 19/10/2024 Kieran Tierney Knee Unknown

While Arteta prepares his side for the imminent challenge of Southampton, it appears the club are making early plans for next summer's transfer window. Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey, although they'll face competition from Tottenham for his signature.

Ramsey's future at Villa Park is in doubt, having started just eight league games last season, and it's unclear where he stands in the pecking order under Unai Emery. The box-to-box midfielder has come into the team of late, but is expected to find himself behind the likes of John McGinn, Youri Tielemans, Amadou Onana and Morgan Rogers in Emery's preferred eleven, and thus he may be enticed by a switch to North London.

