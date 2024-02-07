This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights Timberwolves get much-needed backcourt help by trading for Monte Morris.

Morris brings stability and depth to the Timberwolves, who have title aspirations this season.

Pistons aim to rebuild around young players and gain draft capital by trading Morris.

At the top of the Western Conference, the Minnesota Timberwolves were a team to watch ahead of the NBAtrade deadline. Needing to shore up their backcourt and give Mike Conley some repreive, the Timberwolves found their backcourt backup, trading for Monte Morris of the Detroit Pistons.

Morris, 28, has only played in six games with Detroit due to injury. However, there is optimism that he will return to form as a serviceable starting point guard or elite backup guard for the Timberwolves, who have title aspirations this season.

Detroit lands Shake Milton and Troy Brown Jr., as well as a second-round pick. Both Melton and Brown Jr. are younger than Morris and could help the Pistons as they aim to rebuild around Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, and Jalen Duren.

Morris brings a steady hand

Effective rotation piece over six and a half seasons in NBA

The Timberwolves run a pretty simple offense: Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns set themselves up to score, Rudy Gobert anchors the paint, Jaden McDaniels knocks down threes, and Conley sets the table for everyone.

Minnesota has established itself as the best in the West in large part thanks to defense, and Morris is no slouch. He is not an elite player, but he will not lower Minnesota's floor when Conley, who is 36 years old, has to sit. The trade is a massive victory for Minnesota, who has been linked to Morris ahead of the deadline and was aiming to add depth.

Monte Morris - NBA Career Stats PPG 10.4 AST 4.0 REB 2.5 STL 0.8 3PT% 38.9 DWS 6.5 VORP 5.2

Morris started for the Denver Nuggets in 2021-22 and for the Washington Wizards in 2022-23, but he is much more comfortable off the bench, which is the role he will play in Minnesota. By getting rid of Brown Jr. and Milton, who combine for only 23 minutes each game, Minnesota is demonstrating that they are all-in on their current roster and expect a championship to be brought to the Land of Lakes for the first time since the Lakers resided there.

As for the Pistons, it was clear that Morris was not the point guard of the future, and they needed to move the needle by adding young players and any draft capital they could muster.