Highlights Karl-Anthony Towns delivered his best performance of the Western Conference Finals in Game 4, scoring 25 points on efficient shooting.

Anthony Edwards credited Towns for the Timberwolves' season-saving victory.

Minnesota must win Game 5 to force Game 6, with the chance to be the first team to overcome 3-0 deficit on the table.

Facing a 3-0 series deficit with the risk of getting swept in the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Mavericks, the Minnesota Timberwolves needed Karl-Anthony Towns to have a strong performance in Game 4.

To their benefit, he finally delivered. It wasn't perfect as he fouled out after 30 minutes, but it was enough to have Minnesota escape with the 105-100 victory to force Game 5. His star teammate Anthony Edwards praised him after the game for putting up a solid offensive performance to get Minnesota their first win of the series.

“He was the reason we won tonight,” - Anthony Edwards

KAT's Best Performance in this Series So Far

Scored 25 points on 13 shots in Game 4

The first three games of the West Finals saw Towns struggle immensely. He was averaging 15 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists but was doing so on shocking shooting splits of 27.8 percent from the field and 13.6 percent from beyond the arc.

His inability to make shots from downtown held back Minnesota's offense, especially in the fourth quarter where Dallas reigned supreme with the dynamic duo of Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving.

Criticism immediately flew his way, but after trying to relieve concerns by saying he is taking 1,500 shots every day, the "Inside the NBA" did not take him at his word in the slightest.

In particular, NBA legend Charles Barkley had an issue with Towns' comments, thinking he was lying and believing his shot selection to be the main reason why Minnesota was trailing 3-0 in the series.

"If he’s shooting 1,500 threes, that’s the problem. It’s the types of shots he is getting. That’s the problem. It has nothing to do with him not working on his game. If he’s just out there shooting threes, he’s still 4 for 32," - Charles Barkley

Towns can finally say he shot well from the field in Game 4. He scored 25 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field and 4-of-5 from downtown, getting 20 points in the second half to power Minnesota to the victory on Tuesday night.

Reflecting on what went down in Game 4, Barkley's reception of Towns was more positive this time, complimenting him for the shot selection being more effective against the Mavericks' defense.

What's Next for KAT and Minnesota

Need to win Game 5 to force Game 6

It was a huge win on the road for Minnesota to keep their season alive for at least one more game.

Now they must return to their home arena and defend it after being unable to in Games 1 and 2. Another win could pave the way for the team to take away more momentum from the Mavericks for a potential Game 6.

With 155 NBA teams having failed to overcome a 3-0 series deficit, Minnesota has a chance to be the first if they play all their cards right for the remainder of the West Finals.

Minnesota hosts Dallas for Game 5 on May 30 at 8:30 p.m. EST.