Highlights Anthony Edwards is proving himself as one of the top shooting guards in the NBA with his standout playoff performances.

His scoring and playmaking abilities have seen significant growth, making him a must-watch player in the league.

Edwards' relentless mentality and work ethic have earned him praise from teammates and opponents alike, setting him up for a bright future.

If the 2023-24 season was Anthony Edwards' true introduction as an NBA superstar, then this year's NBA Playoffs will serve as his crowning ceremony as the top shooting guard in the league.

Edwards went off for 36 points in the Minnesota Timberwolves' resounding 126-109 win over the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of their first round series on Friday, grabbing a virtually insurmountable 3-0 series lead.

Following his big night, the 22-year-old shared the mentality that has pushed him to soar up the charts as one of the Association's top players.

“I just want to kill everything in front of me.”

On his day, Edwards is one of the most confident players in the NBA, and is must-watch TV not only for his brilliant hooping skills, but the entertainment value he brings with his larger-than-life personality.

Proven Playoff Performer

Edwards is averaging 28.1 PPG in the playoffs over his career

Despite only being in his fourth season in the NBA, Edwards is already a proven playoff performer, elevating his game when his team needs him most. While he and the Timberwolves have not made it past the first round of the postseason in his time in Minnesota, it's not for a lack of trying by the Georgia product.

Anthony Edwards - Career Playoff Stats Category 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 GP 6 5 3 PTS 25.2 31.6 28.0 REB 4.2 5.0 7.7 AST 3.0 5.2 6.3 FG% 45.5 48.2 49.2 3PT% 40.4 34.9 36.8

Edwards' magnificent play has not gone unnoticed, with star center Rudy Gobert heaping praise on his young teammate following Friday's win.

"It's crazy to think that he's only 22 years old. He's put the work in. I've seen him watch film almost every day, and I've seen him be willing to learn and get better. It's paid huge dividends for our team."

While Edwards has separated himself as one of the premier scorers in today's NBA, it's his playmaking ability that has seen the most growth since the entered the league as the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Edwards has improved his average assists from 2.9 in his career season to 5.1 in 2023-24. emerging as a reliable ball-handler and distributor for the T'Wolves.

"His ability to see what's happening on the floor. His ability to pick the defense apart, regardless of the coverage. Over the course of the year, he started to embrace the fact that when they put two on you, it's the highest form of respect."

Edwards and Co. will look to bury the Suns with a series sweep when they take the floor at Footprint Center in Phoenix on Tuesday.