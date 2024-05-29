Highlights Anthony Edwards promised to bring Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons his own AE1s for Game 6, boldly ensuring Timberwolves Game 5 win.

Facing elimination, Edwards led the Timberwolves to victory in Game 4 with 29 points.

Karl-Anthony Towns also stepped up with 25 points to help keep Minnesota alive and force a Game 5 back in Minnesota.

Anthony Edwards did it again. After the Minnesota Timberwolves staved off elimination and prevented a sweep in Game 4 against the Dallas Mavericks, Edwards confidently claimed to none other than Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons that they'd be back at American Airlines Center for Game 6.

"Micah Parsons, he was rocking the AE1s. And I told him... he wears size 14... I'd bring him back some nice shoes for Game 6." - Anthony Edwards

Parsons was in attendance to support the Mavericks in their pursuit of a return trip to the NBA Finals. However, the Timberwolves had other plans and were able to break the brooms the Mavs prepared to use on Tuesday.

Throwback to Edwards' Guarantee vs. the Nuggets

Edwards kept on his promise then. Will he keep his promise this time around?

Edwards had made this kind of bold guarantee before, against no less than the then-reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets in their previous series, when he told the Nuggets' locker room staff that they would be back for Game 7 after losing Game 5 in Denver.

Edwards, of course, kept his promise. The Timberwolves went on to win Game 6 handily on their home floor and eventually shocked the world by winning Game 7 on the road to dethrone the Nuggets.

The situation this time, however, is a little different. The Timberwolves still trail the series, 3-1, and they are facing a Mavericks team that has yet to lose two games in a row in the playoffs. In fact, Dallas hasn't lost two straight games since early March, except for their last two games of the regular season, where they rested some players.

Minnesota, meanwhile, has been a perfect 3-0 so far in elimination games throughout the playoffs. With that, something has to give.

Edwards Was a Superstar in Game 4

Led the Timberwolves with 29 points and a clutch bucket late in the game

With the Timberwolves staring a 3-0 deficit in the eye, Anthony Edwards put his superstar cape on and led the Timberwolves to their first conference finals win in two decades. Facing the possibility of getting swept, Edwards admitted he took Game 4 personally and played undoubtedly his best game of the series so far.

The All-NBA guard finished with a team-high 29 points and nearly notched his first playoff triple-double with 10 rebounds and nine assists. It was evident from the jump that Edwards entered the game with a different mindset. With 14 points in the first quarter, he was aggressive and assertive to begin the game and his attack-mode mentality set the tone early for the Timberwolves.

Edwards cooled down in the second and third quarters as the Mavericks defense also picked up. But the 22-year-old assassin came alive in the fourth period. He especially came up huge in the clutch, where Dallas was still lurking and looking to make a late-game surge.

With less than a minute remaining and a too-close-for-comfort three-point lead, Edwards drilled a cold-blooded mid-range pull-up to give Minnesota a little extra cushion down the stretch and stymie any final push from Dallas.

Karl-Anthony Towns Breaks Out In Game 4

KAT finally found his rhythm offensively

Edwards wasn't the only Timberwolves player who came up big in the clutch for Minnesota. Karl-Anthony Towns is probably the main reason Minnesota is still alive in the Western Conference Finals.

Towns had been horrendous to start the series. He averaged just 15.0 points on a putrid 27.8 percent shooting clip from the field and had made just 4-of-32 from beyond the arc over his last five outings. With his team facing elimination, KAT found the right time to break out of his funk.

Towns finished the game with 25 points on an efficient 9-of-13 shooting, including 4-of-5 from beyond the arc. He also made three straight three-pointers during a crucial stretch in the fourth quarter that essentially swung the momentum towards the Timberwolves.

Towns in the WCF Category Games 1 to 3 Game 4 PTS 15.0 25 FG% 27.8% 69.2% 3P% 13.6% 80.0%

With Game 5 in Minneapolis, the Timberwolves have a terrific chance to extend the series and put extra pressure on Dallas to get the job done. Will Edwards be able to keep on his promise to Micah Parsons, or will he instead ask a favor from one of the Mavs players to bring the shoes to the Cowboys star when they return to Dallas with the Western Conference championship?