Anthony Edwards' 43-point explosion in a Game 1 victory for the Minnesota Timberwolves may have hogged all the headlines, but it was not Edwards' scoring performance that likely caused a sleepless Saturday night for Mike Malone and the Denver Nuggets.

Rather, crucial 16-point and 14-point showings in Game 1 from 2023-24 Sixth Man of the Year, Naz Reid, and veteran point guard, Mike Conley, respectively, are replaying over and over again in the Nuggets' minds on Sunday as they prepare to bounce back in this blockbuster Western Conference Semifinal.

Assertive offensive displays from the Wolves' Reid and Conley were pivotal because their scoring poured forth in the latter, clutch stages of the game. Reid and Conley, who finished Game 1 with a combined 30 points, had only two combined points at halftime.

Conley proceeded to score 11 points with some big shots in the third quarter, and then Reid had a heroic, 14-point fourth quarter in which he scored 10 straight points for Minnesota.

Reid and Conley showing out in Game 1 means that Denver will have to keep tabs on them moving forward in this series, and yet, there are other dangerous, role-playing shooters on the Wolves beyond Reid and Conley that the Nuggets would be unwise to ignore.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker put together a pair of notable bench scoring performances in the first round against the Phoenix Suns, scoring 18 points on 4-for-9 shooting from three in Game 1 and then 16 points on 4-for-10 shooting from three in Game 3. Jaden McDaniels, another serious threat from distance, scored 25 points on 2-for-4 from three versus Phoenix in Game 2 and added 18 points in Game 4. Neither Alexander-Walker nor McDaniels were an offensive factor against Denver on Saturday night, but this will not be a recurring theme.

Of course, Denver also has to worry about the extraordinary stretch-four talent that is Karl-Anthony Towns, who hit two threes in Game 1 en route to 20 points. Towns shot a scintillating 41.6 percent from three this season and will continue to be the second-highest priority on the Nuggets' defensive scouting report.

In sum, virtually every player that Minnesota puts on the court besides Rudy Gobert can shoot, and the Nuggets cannot afford to overload too aggressively on Edwards, as the Wolves in this case would simply shoot them out of the series and off to Cancun.

Edwards' Development as a Passer Spells Doom for Denver

Timberwolves star also facilitates 'hockey assists'

Denver's dilemma is not only that all of Minnesota's role players can shoot, but that Anthony Edwards has quickly grown into a capable and willing distributor. Edwards averaged a career-high 5.1 assists per game this season, and his talent for passing out of double teams and blitzes is improving rapidly.

Game 1 was a protypical example of how Edwards has recently approached playoff games, from a reading-the-defense perspective. Edwards likes to assert himself as a scorer right away in the first quarter (15 first quarter points in Game 1), but then as the defense responds to this initial aggression with increased attention, Edwards shifts into the distributor role and gets his teammates involved moving into the second and third quarters.

Edwards tallied three assists in Game 1, but what doesn't appear on the stat sheet are Edwards' many "hockey assists," which in many instances come as a result of Edwards making the correct read out of a double team, leading to an open look for a teammate.

Edwards clearly trusts his teammates. He is becoming an excellent passer not only because of a latent court vision that he's recently unlocking, but also because he has complete faith in the other Timberwolves ability to knock down shots.

“I mean, these guys are gonna make shots, everybody is going to miss shots. I’m going to miss shots, I’m not going to make all my shots. I don’t care how many shots they miss, if they’re open I’m going to pass it to them every single time. I see the work that they put in. I don’t care how many shots you make or miss, I’m going to throw it to you if you’re open.” - Anthony Edwards

As Edwards continues to make the correct basketball decisions out of Denver's different coverages, the Nuggets may be faced with a dire situation wherein they have no discernible way to stop Edwards. At this point, Denver may have to merely pray that guys like Conley and Reid do not catch fire when it matters most.

Game 2 represents no less than a must-win for Denver. It will be fascinating to see which of the Timberwolves' sharpshooters will emerge on Monday night, and how the defending NBA champions will respond.