Highlights Anthony Edwards' 27-4-4-3 stat line was crucial to the Timberwolves' big win to force a Game 7 against the Denver Nuggets.

Edwards' made franchise history with his incredible +43 +/- in the victory.

Timberwolves tied the series with a dominating 115-70 win, and Game 7 will be played in Denver.

Blowing out the defending NBA champions in an elimination game to force a Game 7 will always be big for a team looking to keep their season alive.

The Minnesota Timberwolves were the team who had the fortune of having an ideal night on Thursday, overwhelming the Denver Nuggets on both sides of the court in a dominant 115-70 victory in Game 6 to tie the series at three games apiece.

This might not have happened without Timberwolves' star Anthony Edwards, who delivered an excellent performance as he etched himself into the franchise's record books.

Edwards' Dominant Performance

Had a 27-4-4-3 Stat Line in 34 Minutes

There was absolutely no doubt about how Minnesota's offense flourished with a 20-0 run in the first half and a 24-0 run in the second half. Edwards was at the center of it.

He put together a marvelous performance of 27 points, four rebounds, four assists, and three steals in 34 minutes of action on the court. He shot 8-of-17 from the field and 4-of-9 from beyond the arc.

Edwards did a lot of things right throughout his time on the court, accumulating a plus-minus rating of +43. According to StatMuse, it's the highest plus-minus rating in franchise history.

The young star continues to be a constant highlight for the Timberwolves, having remarkable performances in the team's playoff run. He is averaging 29.7 points, 5.5 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.5 steals on 55.1 percent shooting from the field and 41.5 percent from downtown in this series.

Edwards was not alone in making huge contributions to the team's convincing victory. Jaden McDaniels had 21 points, four rebounds, and two blocks on 8-of-10 shooting overall. Mike Conley, after missing Game 5 due to injury, returned with 13 points, five assists, and four rebounds. Karl-Anthony Towns also put up a balanced performance by having a double-double of 10 points and 13 rebounds to go along with five assists.

The defense even returned to form for the Timberwolves. They were relentless in disrupting the Nuggets' offense, forcing them to shoot 30.2 percent from the field and 19.4 percent from downtown.

What's Next For Timberwolves-Nuggets

Preparing for win-or-go-home Game 7

Coming off of three straight losses after winning the first two games of the series, bouncing back in the way they did was huge for Minnesota. Getting back to what allowed them to succeed earlier in the series has gotten them back on track, allowing their season to live for another game.

As for the Nuggets, they will hope to move on from what was a forgettable night from most of their players aside from Nikola Jokić, who had a team-high 22 points and nine rebounds. Fellow co-star Jamal Murray struggled to get things going throughout the game, only scoring 10 points on 18 shot attempts, hoping to come through in the series finale.

A spot in the Western Conference Finals is on the line when Denver hosts Minnesota in Game 7 on May 19 at a time to be determined.