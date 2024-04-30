Highlights Anthony Edwards led the Wolves to a victory over the Suns in Game 4 with a 40-point performance.

Edwards highlighted how badly the T'Wolves need teammate Karl-Anthony Towns on the floor by telling him to stop f***ing fouling.

Towns excelled in Game 4 despite foul trouble, highlighting his importance in future games.

The Minnesota Timberwolves absolutely dismantled the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their first round matchup. Trailing early in the 4th, 99-95, the Wolves were forced into a quick timeout after a pull-up three from Devin Booker in transition. Following the timeout, the Wolves subbed in Anthony Edwards, sending the momentum back in their favor and ending the game once and for all.

Scoring 16 of his 40 points in the 4th quarter, Edwards sent the Suns into a tailspin in front of their home crowd and led the Wolves to their first playoff-series win since 2004. Though amazing, Edwards credited a lot of the team's success to their defense and the players around him.

With contributions from Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert manning the middle, the Wolves were absolute pests on the defensive end, limiting an offensive juggernaut like the Suns to an offensive rating of 109.3, almost eight points lower than their output in the regular season.

With their defensive excellence on full display, the Wolves did experience some offensive struggles early on. Before Edwards went on his tear, Karl-Anthony Towns led the charge for the Wolves offense, scoring 26 points before the 4th quarter. Towns finished the game with a double-double, and unlike previous games in this series, he reminded fans everywhere that he is an elite offensive talent in this league.

Towns' Excels in Round 1

Towns performs despite foul trouble

Before Sunday, Towns had yet to crack 20 points in the series and struggled to stay on the floor. Known for his lack of discipline on defense and physical play, Towns found himself in foul trouble throughout the series.

Towns - Round 1 Stats Game PTS REB PF Game 1 19 7 4 Game 2 12 8 4 Game 3 18 13 4 Game 4 28 10 5

In his playoff career, Towns has averaged 3.9 fouls a game and has seen his overall production decrease because of it. Constantly sidelined at pivotal moments of the game, the Wolves' success may very well be determined by Towns’ ability to stay out of foul trouble.

Lucky enough for the Timberwolves, they were able to win in spite of his absence. However, that may not be the case in the second round. The Wolves are set to face off against either the reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets, or the Los Angeles Lakers, led by none other than the king himself, LeBron James.

For the Wolves to succeed, they will need Towns to perform at a high level. In their postgame interview, Edwards emphasized just how much they will need him on the court.

Sweeping the Suns, the Wolves look forward to round two of the playoffs and await the next opponent.