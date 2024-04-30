Highlights Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves to a first-round round series win over the Phoenix Suns, scoring 40 points in Game 4.

Edwards' admiration for Kevin Durant was evident, but mutual respect was reciprocated — even still, the T'Wolves star called it the "best feeling in the world" to send KD home.

The star will now compete with Durant at the Summer Olympics.

The Minnesota Timberwolves became the first team in the NBA to punch their ticket to the second round of the playoffs after completing their sweep of the Phoenix Suns with a 122–116 win on Sunday.

Leading the charge for the Timberwolves was star guard Anthony Edwards, who put up a game-high 40 points in the win, along with nine rebounds and six assists.

Edwards' brought an intense energy to the series that was magnified by the fact that he was going up against Kevin Durant, whom Edwards cited as his favorite player while growing up watching the NBA.

After the game, Edwards reveled in his victory over an opponent he'd looked up to for so long.

"It's the best feeling in the world to send him home. Out. Whatever you want to call it," Edwards told reporters. "I don't even think I outplayed him, he played great throughout the whole series, but my team outplayed his. To come out victorious is the best feeling ever, to beat him, because he’s my favorite player of all time."

Anthony Edwards' Respect for Kevin Durant Had Been a Story Line Through the Series

Durant has been in the league for two decades, and now the next generation of stars are players that looked up to him.

Sunday's post-game press conference wasn't the first time in the series that Edwards' love for Durant had shined through.

After Edwards drilled back-to-back threes while Durant was guarding him in Game 1, Edwards chirped a bit at Durant, earning a smile from the veteran superstar in a wholesome moment.

After that game, Edwards offered similar praise to Durant.

"That's my favorite player of all time, so that was probably one of the best feelings ever in my whole life," Edwards told reporters.

As Durant made clear on Sunday, respect in their relationship flows both ways.

"So impressed with Ant. My favorite player to watch," Durant told reporters after the Suns were eliminated from the postseason. "Just grown so much since he came into the league. At 22, just his love for the game shines bright and that's one of the reasons why I like him the most."

While Edwards and the Wolves are still competing for the title, the budding star will get to build another memory with his idol once the postseason has concluded, as Edwards and Durant are set to compete together for Team USA at the coming Summer Olympics in Paris.

Edwards now knows what it feels like to take down his favorite player. This summer, he'll have the chance to learn what it feels like to win a gold medal alongside him.