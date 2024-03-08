Highlights Anthony Edwards finds himself in the MVP race due to a high performance and Karl-Anthony Towns' absence.

Edwards can shine if he leads the Minnesota Timberwolves to victories amidst tight competition.

Edwards has a compelling circumstantial MVP case.

Anthony Edwards’ breathtaking fourth-quarter performance against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night is a microcosm of what can be expected of him for the remainder of the season.

Edwards is already the Minnesota Timberwolves' best offensive player, and with Karl-Anthony Towns out due to injury, expect the Wolves to lean on him even more.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Edwards' 3.1 box plus/minus leads the Timberwolves, the best team in the Western Conference.

Multiple factors are in Anthony Edwards' favor in regard to the 2024 NBA MVP race

Four-time All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns is out for a month after being diagnosed with a meniscus tear. An exceptional scorer throughout his career, Towns averaged 22.1 points per game this season, by far the second-highest mark on the team. Now sidelined until at least early in the Western Conference Playoffs, his absence places a 248-pound burden on Minnesota.

With 19 games left, the first-place Minnesota Timberwolves are 9.0 games ahead of the eighth-place Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference standings. However, while they’re in a great position atop the West, there’s no guarantee that they’ll make the playoffs. As usual, there’s a tight playoff race out West.

The tight race in the NBA’s premier conference is of genuine concern to Minnesota. Or at least it should be, considering that the battle out West is so serious, the Denver Nuggets canceled a trip to the White House in order to focus on their upcoming game against them.

But back to Edwards. Already averaging a team-high 26.4 points per game, the 22-year-old will be looked to even more than he currently is as the Timberwolves navigate through the final stretch of the regular season. Having taken the reins from Towns as team leader last season after the big man went down with a calf strain, this is familiar territory for the Georgia native.

To that end, there’s little doubt about his ability to lead his team to wins, even without Towns. There's absolutely no question about his desire to take over in high-pressure moments. Primed to have one of the best stretches of his career, Edwards could even play so well that he garners attention as an MVP finalist.

The Definition of an MVP?

With his numbers and within the context of the situation, Edwards could be on the verge of a late surge in the 2023-24 NBA MVP race.

Anthony Edwards — 2024 NBA MVP Candidate? Player PPG APG Points Produced TS% SPG On-Off Anthony Edwards 26.4 5.1 40.0 58.5% 1.3 +10.0 Nikola Jokic 26.0 9.2 48.7 64.9% 1.2 +19.6 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 31.1 6.5 48.4 64.7% 2.1 +11.5

The best player on the winningest team in the tough Western Conference, Edwards is a volume scorer but still possesses a well-rounded skillset. Elite as a primary playmaker, a quality secondary facilitator, and a defensive standout, his all-around ability is what has allowed him to emerge as the leader of the Timberwolves. This is evident even statistically, with Edwards putting up MVP-like numbers.

In fact, compared to projected MVP finalists such as Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, his production doesn't lag far behind. However, based on statistics alone, there's no case for the two-time All-Star to win MVP over either Jokic or Gilgeous-Alexander.

By keeping the Timberwolves on pace with or ahead of both the Nuggets and the Oklahoma City Thunder, Edwards would have a strong circumstantial case though. Team records and conference standings are always significant factors in the MVP race. Furthermore, the Timberwolves remaining above the Thunder would —likely —magnify Edwards' impact, particularly with Jokic and Gilgeous-Alexander now having a stronger supporting cast than Edwards.

There's also the matter of his public image. A player made for TV between highlight reel plays and viral interviews, Edwards is one of the most entertaining players in the league.

To that point, the MVP is partially a popularity contest. Jokic and Gilgeous-Alexander are below-the-rim athletes with mild personalities. That's no issue in and of itself, but it does limit the gravitas of their greatness. Though successful, decorated, and respected, they don't quite have the magnetism of a typical fan favorite. But Edwards, bouncy and boisterous, is the type of player people want to talk about.

Already being compared to Michael Jordan— arguably the greatest player of all time —by former NBA star Kevin Garnett, Edwards could build the hype machine he needs to make a serious push for MVP. While Towns' injury is disconcerting, for obvious reasons, there's a rare opportunity for Edwards if he can take the Timberwolves to the eye of the storm.