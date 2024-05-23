Highlights Anthony Edwards made history in the Game 1 loss of the Western Conference Finals, reaching a statistical mark only matched by Stephen Curry.

Despite a strong performance, Edwards' production faltered in the second half against the Mavericks.

Minnesota has a recurring issue with closing games, and head coach Chris Finch urged the team to improve in clutch moments.

Despite his young age, Anthony Edwards has proven to the NBA world that he is playoff-caliber. But the strength required to stay afloat in the playoffs only increases as it goes on, and the opponents become evermore tough. In Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, Edwards received that humbling.

Edwards was the star of the show in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ last series against the Denver Nuggets, in crucial Game 7, which saw him start slowly but finish strong. It was believed that he would carry that momentum over into Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Mavericks, and he did for the first half.

His momentum appeared to run out after the first half, however, as the Mavericks were able to stifle his production. He was held scoreless in the entire third quarter as Dallas crept closer.

Historic-ish Loss for Anthony Edwards

Edwards made a bit of history despite the loss

Edwards put the Timberwolves up by four in the game's final three minutes with a three-pointer that gave the T’Wolves a 102-98 lead. But Dallas would engage in an 8-0 run in which the T’Wolves and Edwards were mostly stifled.

The Mavericks would take the game by a score of 108-105 and now lead the best-of-seven series one game to none. But despite the lack of production from Edwards down the stretch, he still made history with his numbers.

Edwards became the only player in NBA history aside from Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors to record at least 19 points, 11 rebounds, 8 assists, and five three-pointers in a Western Conference Finals game. That is certainly not bad company, although Edwards surely wishes his team could have won in that effort.

Closing Issue?

Chris Finch stated his team has an issue with closing games

If one issue has been present with the Minnesota Timberwolves, it is the ability to close out games. The majority of their games so far this postseason have been close ones, aside from a few blowouts. And while that is common in the NBA, as basketball is a game of runs, coach Chris Finch has declared it an issue for his team.

“Terrible offense down the stretch. Bad shots, turnovers, no composure…I thought the same for the end of the first half. We haven’t really closed quarters very well, closed halves very well over the last handful of games. It cost one game in the Denver series. It certainly had an impact on this game tonight too. We gotta be better in clutch moments.” –Chris Finch

Edwards was the pinnacle of clutch in the first two series, serving as arguably the sole reason why the T’Wolves closed out the defending champions in their own building in Game 7 of the last series. But they will have a chance to tie the series on Friday night before heading down to Dallas for Game 3.