Highlights The Minnesota Timberwolves' stars underperformed in Game 1, combining for 47 points while shooting poorly.

Despite the stars' shortcomings, Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid stepped up in the loss.

The Timberwolves have a chance to regroup for Game 2 and potentially tie the series before heading to Dallas.

Just days after defeating the reigning champion Denver Nuggets to clinch their first Western Conference Finals appearance in two decades, the Minnesota Timberwolves find themselves down 1-0 to start the series against the Dallas Mavericks.

In Game 1, the Timberwolves lost 108-105 to a Mavericks team that has now won three straight games. After the game, Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards gave a blunt response to explain their loss, simply saying the team was "tired."

Because their prior playoff series against Denver went to Game 7, the Timberwolves only had two days of rest between games. As for the Mavericks, they had an extra day due to eliminating the Oklahoma City Thunder in six games.

The Timberwolves' turnaround after their loss will be another short one. The two teams will face each other once again in Minnesota for Game 2 on Friday, May 24, at 8:30 PM EST.

Timberwolves Stars Underperformed in Game 1

Minnesota's big three played poorly in their first Conference Finals game together.

Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Rudy Gobert each left a lot to be desired on the court. The trio combined for 47 points while shooting 16-44 from the field. Individually, Edwards scored 19 points, shooting 6-for-16 from the field and 5-for-12 from beyond the arc.

Furthermore, he led the team in rebounding, grabbing 11 boards. Towns scored 16 points on a poor 6-for-20 from the field, including his 2-for-9 mark from the three-point line. Additionally, Gobert recorded just 12 points and seven rebounds.

However, despite the three stars' shortcomings, not all was lost for the Timberwolves. Forward Jaden McDaniels, who was just recently selected to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team for the 2023-24 season, scored a team-high 24 points on 9-for-15 shooting. Furthermore, the reigning Sixth Man of the Year, Naz Reid, scored 15 points and grabbed five rebounds off the bench.

Although their Game 1 showcase was far from their best of the playoffs, the Timberwolves still lost by just three points in spite of their performance. If their stars can regroup and piece it back together for Game 2, Minnesota has a solid chance to tie the series before heading to Dallas for Games 3 and 4.

All stats courtesy of NBA.com and Basketball Reference.