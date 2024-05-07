Highlights The Timberwolves stunned the Nuggets with dominant defense, holding them to a season-low 80 points in Game 2.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have seized control of their Western Conference semifinal series against the Denver Nuggets, stealing both road games to jump out to a 2–0 lead to start the series.

Facing off against the defending champions, the Timberwolves have relied on their staunch defense to stifle every effort the Nuggets have put forth. On Monday night, that effort was clear, with Minnesota holding Denver to a season-low 80 points in a dominant 106–80 victory that was for all intents and purposes over halfway through the second quarter.

Making the win even more impressive was the fact that it came without the Timberwolves' top defender, as center Rudy Gobert, a three-time (and soon likely to be four-time) Defensive Player of the Year winner, was absent due to the birth of his child.

Without Gobert, even more attention fell on the shoulders of budding superstar Anthony Edwards, and he stepped up in a big way, dropping 27 points on 11-of-17 shooting to go along with two rebounds and seven assists. Beyond the box score, the sparky energy that Edwards brings to his team was evident on play after play after play.

After the game, Edwards was asked if he was surprised that the Nuggets didn't come out with the first punch of the night, having already dropped Game 1 at home in somewhat depressing fashion. Spoiler alert: Edwards wasn't surprised, because he knew the Timberwolves would be punching right along with the Nuggets.

"Nah, not at all. It worked in our favor tonight, that's all that was — we made shots, they didn't. That's the defending champs over there. They're not gonna come out and play like that again. We've gotta be ready to take their punch," Edwards said.

"I always tell the team and [Minnesota head coach Chris] Finchy when we huddle up, and Finchy say, 'We've got to be ready to take their punch', I say, 'We gonna punch, too.' S***, they're not the only ones punching in the fight."

Minnesota Throwing Some Big Punches to Open Their Series Against the Nuggets

No one expected the defending champions to be in this deep of a hole so early.

While it's hard to believe that soon-to-be three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokić won't somehow find a way to lift the Nuggets into contention in this series, so far, the Timberwolves have been wholly dominant.

After splitting their four games in the regular season with two wins apiece, Minnesota ran Denver off the floor on Monday night. Jokić still put up okay numbers, finishing with 16 points, 16 rebounds, and eight assists, but guard Jamal Murray, reliably the second-leading scorer on the team, was held to just eight points on a dreadful 3-of-18 night shooting.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves punches are set to only get stronger, given the return of Gobert to the floor and the addition of home-court advantage for Minnesota in the next two games.

Game 3 of the series will tip off at the Target Center on Friday night. While the fight isn't over, the Nuggets will need to land some heavy punches of their own to get back into the series.