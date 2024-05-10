Highlights Anthony Edwards rejects comparisons to Michael Jordan and wants to be known as his own player.

In a new interview, Edwards said he can shoot three-pointers which distinguishes himself from Jordan.

Though Jordan was a far better player at Edwards' age, Edwards has the game and charisma to become a mega-star in the NBA.

As Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves storm through the playoffs, the comparisons between Edwards and Michael Jordan only grow louder.

Many people across the NBA world have noted that Edwards and Jordan have a similar style of play and even look alike.

However, throughout the playoffs, Edwards has tried to stop the comparisons, telling reporters that it's "not possible" to compare him to the greatest player of all-time.

Edwards took it a step further in an interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews. In a teaser of the interview which was shown on "Good Morning America," Edwards said he wants to be known simply as "Anthony Edwards."

Edwards continued, saying he has a skill that differentiates him from Jordan.

"I want people to be like, 'This Anthony Edwards kid, he got his own style.' Like he maybe got a mix of Michael Jordan in him, but you know, I got a little — I got a trey ball. My trey ball. I can shoot the three so that makes me a little different from Michael Jordan."

Edwards isn't wrong. Although Edwards isn't the purest shooter in the NBA, he shot 35.7 percent from three on 6.7 attempts per game this season and is a 35 percent shooter for his career. Jordan finished his career as a 32.7 percent three-point shooter but on just 1.7 attempts per game. Jordan shot under 20 percent from three over his first four seasons. He did improve later on, however, shooting 42.7 percent on over three attempts per game in 1995-96 and 37.4 percent on three attempts the next season.

Jordan — and others — would reasonably argue that Jordan would have been a better three-point shooter if he played in today's era of spread-out offense.

It's also worth noting that Edwards' Year 4 production pales in comparison to Jordan's. While Edwards was an All-Star this season and averaged an impressive 26 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game, Jordan entered another stratosphere in his fourth season: 35 points per game, 5.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 3.2 steals per game while winning MVP and Defensive Player of the Year.

Edwards may have a better three-point shot, but Jordan he is not.

Watch the clip of Edwards' interview below:

Edwards Is a Star on the Rise

Jordan comparisons or not, Edwards is entering another tier of star in these playoffs

Edwards certainly has that extra something that also made Jordan a star. While Edwards isn't nearly on the same level of fame as Jordan, he has a gravitas that draws in fans.

As mentioned, Edwards has a game that resembles Jordan's: the silky handle, three-level scoring ability, and explosive athleticism.

Edwards also has charisma. He drew rave reviews in the 2022 movie "Hustle." And his postgame comments almost always seem to create a viral moment.

Winning helps, too, of course, and that's where Edwards and the Wolves have really stood out this postseason. Minnesota boasts the top defense in the playoffs this season, and they have the reigning champions Denver Nuggets up against the ropes, down 2-0 in the second round heading back to Minnesota.

If Edwards can lead the Wolves to the conference finals and beyond, many more people are going to become aware of one of the league's great rising stars.