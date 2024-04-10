Highlights Anthony Edwards expressed his excitement for the nearing return of Karl-Anthony Towns.

Towns has been cleared for full-contact, 5-on-5 basketball activities.

Edwards scored a career-high 51 points in the Minnesota Timberwolves' win over the Wizards.

Apart from being one of the most talented and exciting players in the NBA, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is also up there among the funniest and most entertaining guys in the league. The "talented" part was on full display during their Tuesday night game against the Washington Wizards, as Edwards erupted for 51 points to lead Minnesota to a 130-121 victory.

Of course, the "entertaining" side also came out when the game was said and done. After dropping the first 50-ball of his career, Edwards gave the perfect response to receiving the word that Karl-Anthony Towns is set to make his long-awaited return from injury.

"Yessirski! KAT is back, baby! I feel great. I think the whole team is ready to have him back because we want to get our rhythm back." - Anthony Edwards

The Timberwolves big man is nearing a return

The Timberwolves announced on Tuesday afternoon that Towns has been cleared for full-contact 5-on-5 basketball activities and could return very soon with just a handful of games remaining in the regular season. Minnesota, however, did not reveal a specific return date for Towns just yet.

Regardless, this is terrific news for the Timberwolves, as the postseason is just right around the corner. Towns has been out since March 4 after he underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee just about a month ago.

Karl-Anthony Towns 2023-24 Season Averages PPG 22.1 RPG 8.4 APG 3.0 FG% 50.6% 3P% 42.3%

KAT's Return Will Be Huge For The Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards keeping the ship afloat without Towns

Despite missing Towns, the Timberwolves have kept themselves afloat and remain in the hunt for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

Edwards has been steering the ship offensively without their second leading scorer. The 22-year-old's scoring and efficiency have actually gone down with the amount of extra attention he is getting with KAT out of commission. Entering Tuesday, he was averaging 25.3 points on just 43.9 percent field goal shooting and 29.5 percent three-point shooting in the 16 games he played without Towns. Those numbers are slightly below his season numbers of 25.9 points on 45.9 percent field goal shooting and 36.0 percent three-point shooting.

But that was not the case on Tuesday as he went to work against the lowly Wizards and dropped 51 points and six three-points on 17-of-29 shooting against them.

Luckily for Edwards, he won't need to carry the scoring load anymore with Towns returning soon. Wednesday's upcoming showdown with the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets will certainly have some important implications for the conference's top seed.